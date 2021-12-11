The Daily Acca: Blackburn to prove their promotion credentials in this 15/2 treble

More misery for Barnsley

Bet 1: Back Preston @ 7/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Barnsley might not be bottom of the Championship, but they are the worst performing team. Only Derby's points deduction is keeping them from 24th, and they are eight points adrift of safety.

Poya Asbaghi is the new man in charge of the Tykes, and he has at least led them to draws on their last two outings, but that isn't good enough at this stage, and I really don't like their chances at Deepdale.

Preston have only been beaten twice at home this term, and they have won two of their last four. They should be able to make it three from five this afternoon.

Derby to continue to fight

Bet 2: Back Derby @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Rams continue to put up a desperate fight for survival, and while they have lost their last two, their opponents today are dropping down the table at present.

Blackpool haven't won any of their last six, losing three of them - including their last two.

Wayne Rooney's men were beaten at Pride Park the last time they were in action here, but prior to that they pulled off a 3-2 win against Bournemouth. They are a big price to pick up the three points here.

Cherries to drop points again

Bet 3: Back Blackburn & Draw @ 1/1 - KO 15:00 GMT

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn are going under the radar in the Championship this season, but with four wins from their last five, they are now up to fourth in the table.

Bournemouth are only one point off the top, but they haven't won in four - losing one and drawing the other three.

In their last three at home, they have only won once, and with Rovers having taken seven points from their last three on the road, even money for the Cherries not to win is just too tempting.