The Daily Acca: An all Premier League Sunday

Foxes to put things right

Bet 1: Back Leicester @ 8/5 - KO 14:00 GMT

It is pretty obvious where the problem lies for Leicester, and that is at the back. This was evident again in the week as they blew a 2-1 lead in the last 90 seconds to lose 3-2 at home to Spurs.

My angle for them against an in-form, Brighton, is that the Seagulls are one of the few teams in the league who aren't likely to take advantage of the Foxes' frailties.

Graham Potter's men create lots of chances, but they really don't have any good finishers at the club, and that's why, despite being ninth in the table, they are the fifth lowest scorers.

Brendan Rodgers' side have plenty of goals in them, and even with them giving the visitors chances, I think they can outscore them at the King Power.

Klopp to make it 10 on the bounce

Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 11/20 - KO 14:00 GMT

Crystal Palace have been a bit of a bogey team for Liverpool over the years, pulling off some high profile results - the 1989 FA Cup semi-final victory, and the infamous 3-3 draw in 2014.

The Reds head to Selhurst Park having beaten them in all of their last nine meetings though, so even without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, I would have expected Jurgen Klopp's men to be a shade shorter in the betting.

They played well without them in the 2-0 win at Arsenal in the week, and that came on the back of a comfortable 3-0 success over Brentford.

The Eagles earned a point at Brighton when they were last in action, but they were outplayed for the most part that day, and Liverpool will surely be more ruthless than the Seagulls were.

Spurs to finally get a result against Chelsea

Bet 3: Back Tottenham to Win or Draw @ 11/10 - KO 16:30 GMT

Spurs have just lost twice to Chelsea, rarely threatening in either game, however I fancy them to avoid a hat-trick of defeats on Sunday.

There is no hiding the fact that other than those two Tottenham matches, Thomas Tuchel's Blues have been poor lately.

They have problems with Romelu Lukaku, and he clearly isn't getting the service he requires. Reece James and Ben Chilwell have been big misses in the full-back positions, and Tuchel hasn't been able to come up with any answers yet.

Antonio Conte's visitors played really well at Leicester in the week, and despite the manner of the victory, they were definitely good value for it in the end.