The Daily Acca: All Premier League Teams to Score

No clean sheets in North London

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Tottenham v Brentford @ 10/11 - KO 19:30 GMT

Tottenham's season hit a new low in the Europa Conference League last Thursday and they didn't even get the chance to put it right at Burnley on Sunday.

While Spurs were being frozen out in Lancashire, Brentford were recording their first league win since the beginning of October, beating Everton 1-0.

I am expecting goals in this match, with this selection having landed in four of Spurs' last five at home. Prior to their 1-0 weekend success, the Bees had had four in a row end with both teams scoring.

Lazio to get back on track

Bet 2: Back Lazio @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

Lazio were thumped 4-0 at Napoli at the weekend, and that came on the back of a 2-0 loss at home to Juventus. Their record in Rome has largely been good though, as they had won four on the bounce prior to that defeat, and were six unbeaten this term.

They have the benefit of an easier fixture this evening, as Udinese are in town, and they are only 14th in Serie A. They have won just once on their travels this season, and their last five were three defeats and two draws.

Fireworks between two old rivals

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Man United v Arsenal @ 13/20 - KO 20:15 GMT

Despite a shocking start to the season, and a -2 goal difference, Arsenal will move into the top four with a victory at Old Trafford tonight. They put their Anfield defeat behind them on Saturday by beating Newcastle, and they will be confident of getting a result.

Ralf Rangnick has had his work permit granted, but he will be watching from the stands, as Michael Carrick aims to extend his unbeaten run as caretaker manager. He rested Ronaldo in their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge - a move which sparked some fiery debate - but I would be shocked to see him on the bench again here.

Like the other Premier League fixture tonight, I am expecting both teams to score. The Gunners have tightened up significantly in recent months, but they did concede four at Liverpool.

United's defence is still very vulnerable, but they are capable at the other end, especially if Ronaldo wants to prove a point.