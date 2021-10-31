The Daily Acca: A draw at Villa Park to begin this 14/1 boost

Claret and Blues to share the points

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Aston Villa v West Ham @ 12/5 - KO 16:30 GMT

Aston Villa just haven't been able to find any consistency this season, which probably shouldn't come as a huge surprise given that Jack Grealish left and several new players have come in.

Dean Smith's men seemed to have turned a bit of a corner as they won back to back matches against Everton and Man United, but since then it's been three straight defeats - one of which was a capitulation against Wolves.

West Ham, meanwhile, have continued where they left off last season, and while they won't move up from their position in fourth place even with a win today, it would put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

David Moyes' side are also flying in the cup competitions too, but my slight concern with them here is that they have played a lot more games than Villa, and their squad isn't exactly deep.

A draw seems like the best option for this fixture, as while the visitors are the better team as it stands, they are away from home and could have a little bit of fatigue.

Napoli to win again

Bet 2: Back Napoli @ 2/7 - KO 17:00 GMT

A much more clearer cut game in Serie A now, as leaders, Napoli, should be able to sweep aside, Salernitana.

Luciano Spalletti is on-course to deliver a Scudetto to the people of Naples for the first time ever when Diego Maradona hasn't been the number 10 at the club.

Gli Azzurri have won nine of their 10 matches to date, with the only dropped points being a respectable 0-0 draw at Roma.

Their opponents here are new to the division having finished as runners-up in Serie B last term, and while they did win on Tuesday, it was only their second victory this season, and it came against fellow strugglers, Venezia.

Milan to conquer Rome

Bet 3: Back AC Milan @ 2/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

Napoli's main challengers for the title at present are AC Milan. They have actually managed to match Napoli's record this season, and that makes them a big price at 2/1 to win at Roma.

Jose Mourinho's hosts started off the campaign well, but their form has dropped off since, and they have now won just one of their last four in all competitions.

The lowlight of course was the 6-1 hammering they took in the Europa Conference League to Bodø/Glimt, but it's worth noting that when they have faced top opposition in Italy, they have often come up short.

Defeats to Lazio and Juventus highlight that, and in their other tough fixture, they drew 0-0 at home to Napoli. Tammy Abraham hasn't delivered on the goal-front yet, and Chris Smalling has been injured since the beginning of October.

AC Milan have won four and drawn one of their away matches this year - including a victory at Atalanta. The draw came at Juventus, so that is a decent result, and they have racked up nine goals across their last three road trips.

Stefano Pioli does continue to have some key players absent, but that has been the case for a while now, and Olivier Giroud is giving some real competition to Zlatan Ibrahimovic up front.

