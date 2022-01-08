The Daily Acca: A day for the underdog in the FA Cup

No cup respite for the Canaries

Bet 1: Back Charlton to Win or Draw @ 8/11 - KO 14:00 GMT

Charlton are two divisions below Norwich, but they have home advantage here, and the Canaries are in terrible form.

Dean Smith's men have lost their last five, and it's seven since their last victory. They are still in touch though, so with West Ham coming up on Wednesday, I find it hard to believe that Smith will play his best XI here.

The Addicks are 13th in League One, and they did at least put two defeats behind them by winning in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday - albeit without many of their first teamers.

Prior to a defeat against Wycombe, they had won three on the bounce at The Valley, and were unbeaten in five.

Leeds to upset the party

Bet 2: Back Leeds to Win or Draw @ 10/11 - KO 14:00 GMT

Leeds have struggled this season, but there have been mitigating circumstances, and they did beat Burnley when they were last in action.

West Ham have enjoyed a fine campaign, but it's involved a lot of games, and David Moyes doesn't have the biggest squad in the world.

The Hammers fans will be wanting a good cup run while they are playing so well, but Marcelo Bielsa's men won't be pushovers, and I fancy them to at least avoid defeat at the London Stadium.

Gunners to misfire at Forest

Bet 3: Back Nottingham Forest to Win or Draw @ 11/8 - KO 17:10 GMT

For those of a certain age, Nottingham Forest v Arsenal is a proper FA Cup tie, and while the Gunners are the hot-favourites to win at the City Ground, I am taking the hosts to avoid defeat.

Steve Cooper has done very well since he replaced Chris Hughton as manager, and while they have lost their last two, that's not unusual in the Championship.

Mikel Arteta's side actually put up one of their best performances in years in their 1-2 loss to Man City last time, and prior to that they had won five on the bounce in all competitions.

The atmosphere will be electric at the City Ground though, and I wouldn't rule out Forest playing in the Premier League next year, so 11/8 for them not to lose is too big to ignore.