The Daily Acca: A 33/1 odds boost from England

Preston to escape the Den with a point

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Millwall v Preston @ 2/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

Ironically, both of these teams have only won one match lately, and they both came against West Brom. Millwall beat them 2-0 at the weekend, and Preston also beat them 2-0 last Wednesday.

There are other similarities between this pair too, as only one point separates them in the table, and other than Derby, no other sides have drawn more matches - nine for the hosts and 10 for the visitors.

Another draw appears likely this evening, given the respective form of each team.

Points to be shared in South Wales

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Swansea v Luton @ 21/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The other game in the Championship tonight sees Luton travel to Swansea, and I again like the look of the draw.

The Swans saw a three match unbeaten run come to an end at a resurgent Hull at the weekend, while Luton managed to hold Blackburn to a 0-0 draw.

Nathan Jones' Hatters are up in 10th place, and they have lost just one of their last seven - drawing on two occasions.

Russell Martin has had a bit of a mixed time as manager of the hosts, but they have home advantage here, and should be good enough for a point.

League Two clubs to battle out a draw

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Colchester v Rochdale @ 9/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

These two teams are struggling in League Two, with their positions being 22nd and 18th respectively.

The former have turned a corner in the last week though, ending a run of six straight defeats by beating Salford 3-0 and then drawing 1-1 with Swinson.

Rochdale have drawn their last two 0-0, and those results highlight where the problem lies for Robbie Stockdale's men.

Tahvon Campbell has been signed from Woking to try and improve their prowess in front of goal, and he made his debut in the latter of those two goalless draws.

Overall, I think the draw is the way to go in this one.