The Daily Acca: A 22/1 Championship treble

Smiles for Steve Cooper

Bet 1: Back Nottingham Forest @ 9/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Preston suffered a rare home defeat at the hands of Reading on Saturday and I think that Nottingham Forest are a hint of value to hand them another this evening.

The visitors have won three of their last five on the road, and that includes a 2-0 success at the automatic promotion chasing, Blackburn, last time.

Despite not losing many games, the hosts have won just one of their last eight at Deepdale, with the solve victory coming over bottom of the table, Barnsley, back in December.

Bruce to frustrate Wilder

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Middlesbrough v WBA @ 11/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Earlier in the season, it was West Brom who were flying and Middlesbrough who were struggling, but it's all change now, and they both have relatively new managers at the helm.

Steve Bruce has played three and lost two since he took over at the Hawthorns, with the other being a 0-0 draw at home to Blackburn. The team have gone five matches without scoring, but I think they will begin to be harder to beat under Bruce.

Chris Wilder has taken the Boro to the cusp of the Play-offs, but a shock 2-1 defeat at Bristol City on Saturday will have stalled their momentum. Admittedly they have won six on the bounce at the Riverside, but this could prove to be a frustrating evening.

Sky Blues to pick up an important win

Bet 3: Back Coventry @ 13/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Sky Blues are still within touching distance of the top six, but they will need to win more games to be there come May.

The good news for Mark Robins and his players is that they have at least recorded victories in two of their last four away from home, and a trip to Ashton Gate isn't something to be feared.

Bristol City do have a better record at home of late, but they have enjoyed a relatively kind run of fixtures. Coventry play some good football, and if they can just convert some of the many chances they create, I fancy them to take all three points back to the Midlands.

Back Nottingham Forest & Coventry to Win, and The Draw in Middlesbrough v WBA @ an Odds Boost of 23.022/1

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 22/1 from 18/1. Click the link above to gain access.