The Daily Acca: Goals again for Everton

Overs to land on the South Coast
Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Southampton v Everton @ 3/4 - KO 14:00 BST
There should be goals at St Mary's this afternoon as both Southampton and Everton have been quite prolific lately.
More so the visitors who are top of the league, with 14 goals in five fixtures this term. There are some doubts about the fitness of James Rodriguez, but Carlo Ancelotti was relatively upbeat in his press conference.
The Saints lost their opening two matches of the season, but since then it's been a return of seven points from a possible nine. They scored three times at Chelsea last time, and prior to that they netted twice against the Baggies.
Back to back defeats for the Magpies
Bet 2: Back Wolves @ 3/4 - KO 16:30 BST
Wolves have steadied the ship in October, as they put three defeats behind them - two league and one cup - to beat both Fulham and Leeds to nil.
The visitors to Molineux today are Newcastle, a team who saw their undefeated run come to an end against Manchester United last weekend.
Steve Bruce's men were thoroughly outplayed on that occasion, and I just can't see them laying a glove on Nuno Espírito Santo's men here.
Arsenal to come up short
Bet 3: Back The Draw in Arsenal v Leicester @ 13/5 - KO 19:15 BST
The Gunners have certainly improved under Mikel Arteta, but they have still been beaten by both Liverpool and Manchester City in the games that really matter this season.
For that reason, I have to oppose them at even money against Leicester - even if the Foxes have been in and out this year.
Brendan Rodgers should have Jamie Vardy back at the Emirates, and if Harvey Barnes played like he did in midweek, the Arsenal defence will have plenty on their plate.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 46pts
Returned: 0pts
P/L: -46pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
