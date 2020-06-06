The Daily Acca: Hertha to upset Dortmund

Hertha to remain unbeaten

Bet 1: Back Hertha Berlin & Draw @ 21/10 - KO 17:30 BST

Aside from Bayern Munich, Hertha Berlin have been the best team in the Bundesliga since the league returned. They are a massive price to avoid defeat at Dortmund today, and I wouldn't even put you off backing them to win outright.

The Old Lady have been revitalised under Bruno Labbadia, and they have won three of their last four - 3-0, 4-0 and 2-0. Their other fixture was away at Leipzig, and they were very unlucky to only come away with a point.

Dortmund are of course no mugs, and they excelled in the second half against Paderborn on Sunday. However they were beaten here by Bayern a fortnight ago, and now that the title has gone, they could prove slightly vulnerable against a hungry opponent.

Minsk to score against the champs

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Dinamo Brest v Minsk @ 3/4 - KO 18:00 BST

It has been a poor title defence from Dinamo Brest, but they did put in an excellent final 20 minutes in their local derby v Ruh Brest last Sunday. They scored three goals from the 72nd minute onwards to win 1-4, and they will hope to carry that form into today's fixture.

Minsk are down in 12th, but they have achieved positive results in three of their last four matches, and even in their defeat, they scored two goals.

The visitors have netted four goals across their last two on the road, and they scored three times in a 1-3 win at Belshina earlier in the campaign. They are certainly capable of scoring at least once today, but they are yet to keep an away clean sheet of their own this term.

More goals for Moreirense

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Boavista v Moreirense @ 11/10 - KO 21:15 BST

The suspension of the Portuguese season came at a good time for Boavista, as they had taken just one point from their last four matches.

Moreirense on the other hand are unbeaten in six - winning three and drawing three. They scored in every game, but only kept the one clean sheet - and that was at home.

This selection has landed in each of their last four on the road, and the hosts have kept one home clean sheet since October.

