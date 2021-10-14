Football Bet of the Day: Visitors have a Sporting chance

Sport can extend winning streak

Cuiaba v Sport Recife

Thursday 14 Oct, 23:00

I'm a big fan of Bayern and Canada speedster Alphonso Davies, but he broke our hearts last night, as his stunning solo goal helped the Canucks to a 4-1 comeback win over Panama. Given that the Panamanians took a fifth-minute lead and didn't go behind until the 66th minute, laying the hosts at 1.584/7 did at least make sense for a while.

We'll head to Brazil now for our first bit of club action this week, as resurgent Sport Recife visit Cuiaba.

Sport Recife have boosted their survival hopes with a three-match winning streak, and their 1-0 win over top-six side Corinthians last time out really caught the eye. They have now lost just three of their last eight top-flight games, and there's genuine hope they can clamber out of the dropzone.

Cuiaba are only four points above the relegation places, and they haven't won any of their last five league games. At their Arena Pantanal, they have won just two of their last eight. Goalscoring has been a recently problem, with three blanks drawn in the last four outings.

Sport Recife have the momentum, and we can back them +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.9210/11. If they visitors win, we get a win at close to evens, but even if they draw, we still make a profit.