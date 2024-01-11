</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Completely Free Football Bet: Editor tips including 12/1 Acca and 10/1 Bet Builder
Alexander Boyes
11 January 2024 "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/completely-free-football-bet-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-selections-1-090124-1171.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-11T10:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-11T10:09:00+00:00", "articleBody": "With Betfair offering you a completely free football Acca or Bet Builder this weekend to use on all football, we have gathered the Betting.Betfair Editors to put up their tips to get the juices flowing... Max adds the draw in [12/1] treble Mike fancies goals at St James' in [10/1] Bet Builder Mackie needs Spurs for a Super Sunday in [10/1] Acca Claim your free Acca or Bet Builder right here! Betfair is offering yet another chance for customers to redeem a completely free bet to use on all football this weekend (January 12-14). Simply opt-in here, and place the bet you want! It's not just the Premier League and EFL that has a full slate this weekend, there are matches across all major European leagues and you can use the free Acca or Bet Builder across any football you wish! We've tapped into some of brightest minds at Betfair to offer some options to get you right in the mood for this weekend's action, and don't forget, if you choose the 'match odds 90 market' Betfair's amazing new market 90 Minute Payout also applies, so there will be no more injury time heartache for punters this season! If your match odds 90 selection is winning as the clock hits 90:00, the bet will be settled as a winner! Now let's have a look at some of the options... NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook (T&amp;Cs apply). Option #1 - Max' Super Saturday Treble Chelsea v Fulham - Back the Draw @ [16/5] You can't beat a Saturday acca for excitement and, with a free bet on offer, I'm getting mine underway at Stamford Bridge where things could be about to become very tricky for Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea have won their last two in the league but their defeat to Middlesbrough in the League Cup semi-final in midweek may weigh heavily as they go into this west London derby. Fulham haven't beaten their neighbours here since 1979 but last season this fixture ended 0-0. The Cottagers can take a point again. Coventry v Leicester - Back Leicester @ [1/1] Leicester lead the Championship by 10 points going into the weekend and have won eight of their last 10 league matches. Enzo Maresca's men are a cut above most of their opponents in this division and, while eighth-placed Coventry are a decent side with play-off ambitions, the chance to back the Foxes at even odds must be seized. Newcastle v Manchester City - Back Man City @ [11/20] Newcastle beat Manchester City 1-0 at St. James' Park in the EFL Cup earlier this season and City beat the Magpies 1-0 in the reverse Premier League fixture at The Etihad. Newcastle have lost six of their last nine in the Premier League, while City are starting to click. The hosts know they need to perform for their under pressure manager but the champions will be looking to take an important three points here and would be happy to win by a narrow margin again. Back Max's Saturday Treble @ [12/1] Bet now Option #2 - Mike's entertaining Bet Builder Newcastle v Man City, Saturday 17:30 - Over 3.5 Goals- Both Teams to Score - Yes- Newcastle to receive the Most Cards- Phil Foden Anytime Goalscorer The last time Newcastle hosted Manchester City in the Premier League we witnessed a highly-entertaining 3-3 draw in a feisty game that had 25 shots, six players booked and six goals. I'm not about to predict the score, or even the outcome, but I do fancy we'll see another enertaining clash on Saturday. Newcastle have been all at sea in the league recently, shipping goals aplenty (15 in their last five defeats) and generally looking ill-disciplined (eight booking in their last two games). I fancy Man City to dominate this game - as they do against most teams - which is likely to result in the Magpies picking up more cautions than their opponents as they become frustrated at the amount of possession they have to concede. But what Newcastle usually do, especially at St James' Park, is give it a real go and they always get among the goals. They've scored in every domestic game on home soil this season, and I fancy that run to continue against the Citizens, who are very likely to score a few themselves. So Both Teams to Score, Over 3.5 Goals and Newcastle to receive the most cards look like three very good options for a Bet Builder. However, that only pays around [7/2] so we'll boost that to nearly [10/1] by adding Phil Foden as an anytime goalscorer. Foden is enjoying a terrific season, scoring 11 goals in all competitions, but in recent weeks he's notched four in four playing in the number 10 role due ot Erling Haaland's absence. Expect him to play another starring role on Saturday. Back Mike's entertainment guaranteed Bet Builder @ [10/1] Bet now Option #3 - The Mackie Acca Newcastle v Man City - Back Man City @ [1/2] Man City have seemingly turned a corner when it comes to their form, which is not something you usually need to say about this City side. After a run of just one win in five games before the turn of the year, they have now won their last five comfortably. Having notched a first Club World Cup title in Saudi Arabia, they have since won all three games domestically, last time out thrashing Huddersfield 5-0 in the FA Cup third round. They look to be getting back to somewhere near their treble winning season best from last year and although St James' Park is not the easiest place to go, Newcastle have just two wins in their last nine games, and it seems injuries and extra fixtures has taken its toll on their squad this season. City should make it six wins on the bounce. Everton v Aston Villa - Back Aston Villa @ [5/4] Aston Villa have been the surprise team in the Premier League so far this season, currently three points behind Liverpool in second. Having suffered a slight dip in form at the end of 2023, they have managed to put two wins together on the spin against Burnley and Middlesbrough. They take on an Everton side that are extremely hit and miss and with no win in their last five games, including four straight loses before their 0-0 draw with a tame Crystal Palace side in the FA Cup when last seen. Aston Villa should have too much for The Toffees and can try to solidify their Champions League spot for next season. Man Utd v Tottenham - Back Tottenham @ [9/5] The highlight of this weekend's Premier League fixtures comes from Old Trafford with Man Utd and Tottenham battling it out. Spurs look too big a price in this one at [9/5] considering the frailties Utd have had all season, and I am hoping Ange Postecoglou's men can exploit that. Tottenham have won five of their last six games with just a 4-2 loss to Brighton a blotch on their copy book over the last few weeks. Man Utd head into the game with just two wins from their last five with disappointing defeats to Nottingham Forest and West Ham. The away team are the form side and with the introduction on Timo Werner into the squad I am hoping they can get the job done. class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b> treble</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Mike fancies goals at St James' in <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> Bet Builder</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Mackie needs Spurs for a Super Sunday in <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> Acca</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=FBFREESTATIC1101">Claim your free Acca or Bet Builder right here!</a></h3> </li> <hr><p>Betfair is offering yet another chance for customers to redeem a completely free bet to use on all football this weekend (January 12-14).</p><p><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=FBFREESTATIC1101">Simply opt-in here</a>, and place the bet you want!</p><p>It's not just the Premier League and EFL that has a full slate this weekend, there are matches across all major European leagues and you can use the free Acca or Bet Builder across any football you wish!</p><p>We've tapped into some of brightest minds at Betfair to offer some options to get you right in the mood for this weekend's action, and don't forget, if you choose the 'match odds 90 market' <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/betfairs-90-minute-payout-which-sides-have-we-paid-out-on-this-season-180923-1171.html">Betfair's amazing new market 90 Minute Payout</a> also applies, so there will be no more injury time heartache for punters this season!</p><p>If your match odds 90 selection is winning as the clock hits 90:00, the bet will be settled as a winner!</p><p>Now let's have a look at some of the options...</p><hr><p><strong>NEW CUSTOMER OFFER</strong></p><p><a href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/sports-acq-uk-bau-b5-g20-sbk-football?rfr=977214">Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook (T&Cs apply).</a></p><hr><h2>Option #1 - Max' Super Saturday Treble</h2><p><span><b></b></span></p><h3><span><b>Chelsea v Fulham - Back the Draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.20</span></b></b></span></h3><p><span><b></b></span></p><p><span>You can't beat a Saturday acca for excitement and, with a free bet on offer, I'm getting mine underway at Stamford Bridge where things could be about to become very tricky for Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea have won their last two in the league but their defeat to Middlesbrough in the League Cup semi-final in midweek may weigh heavily as they go into this west London derby. Fulham haven't beaten their neighbours here since 1979 but last season this fixture ended 0-0. The Cottagers can take a point again.</span></p><h3><span><b>Coventry v Leicester - Back Leicester @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.00</span></b></b></span></h3><p><span><b></b></span></p><p><span>Leicester lead the Championship by 10 points going into the weekend and have won eight of their last 10 league matches. Enzo Maresca's men are a cut above most of their opponents in this division and, while eighth-placed Coventry are a decent side with play-off ambitions, the chance to back the Foxes at even odds must be seized.</span></p><h3><span><b>Newcastle v Manchester City - Back Man City @ 11/20</b></span></h3><p><span><b></b></span></p><p><span>Newcastle beat Manchester City 1-0 at St. James' Park in the EFL Cup earlier this season</span><span> and City beat the Magpies 1-0 in the reverse Premier League fixture at The Etihad. Newcastle have lost six of their last nine in the Premier League, while City are starting to click. The hosts know they need to perform for their under pressure manager but the champions will be looking to take an important three points here and would be happy to win by a narrow margin again. </span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Max's Saturday Treble @ <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48461,58805,47999%26bsmId%3D924.388665778,924.388522238,924.388520110" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Option #2 - Mike's entertaining Bet Builder</h2><p></p><h3><strong>Newcastle v Man City, Saturday 17:30</strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>- Over 3.5 Goals</strong><br><strong>- Both Teams to Score - Yes</strong><br><strong>- Newcastle to receive the Most Cards</strong><br><strong>- Phil Foden Anytime Goalscorer</strong></p><p>The last time Newcastle hosted Manchester City in the Premier League we witnessed a highly-entertaining 3-3 draw in a feisty game that had 25 shots, six players booked and six goals. I'm not about to predict the score, or even the outcome, but I do fancy we'll see another enertaining clash on Saturday.</p><p>Newcastle have been all at sea in the league recently, shipping goals aplenty (15 in their last five defeats) and generally looking ill-disciplined (eight booking in their last two games).</p><p>I fancy Man City to dominate this game - as they do against most teams - which is likely to result in the Magpies picking up more cautions than their opponents as they become frustrated at the amount of possession they have to concede.</p><p>But what Newcastle usually do, especially at <strong>St James' Park</strong>, is give it a real go and they always get among the goals. They've scored in every domestic game on home soil this season, and I fancy that run to continue against the Citizens, who are very likely to score a few themselves.</p><p>So Both Teams to Score, Over 3.5 Goals and Newcastle to receive the most cards look like three very good options for a Bet Builder. However, that only pays around <b class="inline_odds" title="4.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.50</span></b> so we'll boost that to nearly <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> by adding <strong>Phil Foden</strong> as an anytime goalscorer.</p><p>Foden is enjoying a terrific season, scoring 11 goals in all competitions, but in recent weeks he's notched four in four playing in the number 10 role due ot Erling Haaland's absence. Expect him to play another starring role on Saturday.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Mike's entertainment guaranteed Bet Builder @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13526724,1222345,30246,25422%26bsmId%3D924.389624297,924.388529825,924.388529877,924.389798437" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Option #3 - The Mackie Acca</h2><p></p><h3>Newcastle v Man City - Back Man City @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.50</span></b></h3><p></p><p>Man City have seemingly turned a corner when it comes to their form, which is not something you usually need to say about this City side. After a run of just one win in five games before the turn of the year, they have now won their last five comfortably.</p><p>Having notched a first Club World Cup title in Saudi Arabia, they have since won all three games domestically, last time out thrashing Huddersfield 5-0 in the FA Cup third round.</p><p>They look to be getting back to somewhere near their treble winning season best from last year and although St James' Park is not the easiest place to go, Newcastle have just two wins in their last nine games, and it seems injuries and extra fixtures has taken its toll on their squad this season.</p><p>City should make it six wins on the bounce.</p><h3>Everton v Aston Villa - Back Aston Villa @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.25</span></b></h3><p></p><p>Aston Villa have been the surprise team in the Premier League so far this season, currently three points behind Liverpool in second.</p><p>Having suffered a slight dip in form at the end of 2023, they have managed to put two wins together on the spin against Burnley and Middlesbrough.</p><p>They take on an Everton side that are extremely hit and miss and with no win in their last five games, including four straight loses before their 0-0 draw with a tame Crystal Palace side in the FA Cup when last seen.</p><p>Aston Villa should have too much for The Toffees and can try to solidify their Champions League spot for next season.</p><h3>Man Utd v Tottenham - Back Tottenham @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.80</span></b></h3><p></p><p>The highlight of this weekend's Premier League fixtures comes from Old Trafford with Man Utd and Tottenham battling it out.</p><p>Spurs look too big a price in this one at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.80</span></b> considering the frailties Utd have had all season, and I am hoping Ange Postecoglou's men can exploit that.</p><p>Tottenham have won five of their last six games with just a 4-2 loss to Brighton a blotch on their copy book over the last few weeks.</p><p>Man Utd head into the game with just two wins from their last five with disappointing defeats to Nottingham Forest and West Ham.</p><p>The away team are the form side and with the introduction on Timo Werner into the squad I am hoping they can get the job done.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the Mackie Acca here @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47999,63908,48224%26bsmId%3D924.388529872,924.388505373,924.388512354" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p><hr><p></p><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. Most read stories

Football Bet of the Day: Back Black Sea Storm to prove too strong

Completely Free Football Bet: Editor tips including 12/1 Acca and 10/1 Bet Builder

Championship Opta Stats: Eight bets for Saturday afternoon

Burnley v Luton: Back Both Teams To Score at Turf Moor

Thursday Football Tips: Back a Barca-based 11/2 Super Cup Bet Builder

Liverpool v Fulham: Jota can strike in 4/1 Bet Builder href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/championship-opta-stats-eight-bets-for-saturday-afternoon-110124-904.html">Championship Opta Stats: Eight bets for Saturday afternoon </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley-v-luton-tips-back-both-teams-to-score-at-turf-moor-100124-766.html">Burnley v Luton: Back Both Teams To Score at Turf Moor</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-barcelona-v-osasuna-super-cup-betting-preview-best-bets-odds-100124-1063.html">Thursday Football Tips: Back a Barca-based 11/2 Super Cup Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a 