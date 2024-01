Goals on Friday makes for 6/1 7.00 start to the weekend

Burnley v Luton Don't be surprised to see goals at Turf Moor The Opta Stat: "There have been three Premier League games between the promoted sides (Burnley, Luton, Sheffield United) this season, which have seen a combined 13 goals. The average of 4.3 goals-per-game is the highest in matches between promoted clubs in a Premier League season. Only James Ward-Prowse has created more chances from set plays (25) and has more assists from set plays (5) in the Premier League this season than Luton's Alfie Doughty (22 chances, 4 assists). Back Alfie Doughty to score or assist & Over 3.5 goals @ 6/1



Chelsea v Fulham Palmer the shining Chelsea light The Opta Stat: "Cole Palmer has scored eight Premier League goals this season, more than any other player for Chelsea. The only player to score more in a single campaign for the Blues in the competition while aged 21 or younger is Christian Pulisic in 2019-20 (9). Chelsea have won both of their last two Premier League games, including their last three at Stamford Bridge, whilst Fulham have lost each of their last four Premier League away games while conceding 3+ goals in each." The Betfair Bet: Back Cole Palmer to score and Chelsea (-2) @ 9/1



Newcastle United v Manchester City Foden's new role is bringing joy The Opta Stat: "Phil Foden has had a hand in seven goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances (4 goals, 3 assists) for Manchester City. Since Christmas, Foden has created the most chances in open play in the Premier League of any player (9). Foden has either scored (4) or assisted (3) in his last six games in all competitions, which extends to 10 direct goal involvements across his last 11 appearances in all competitions (six goals, four assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Phil Foden to both score and assist @ 8/1



Everton v Aston Villa Luiz is in fine form The Opta Stat: "Only Sheffield United (7) have conceded more Premier League goals from corners than Everton (6) this season. They've conceded from a corner in each of their last three league games - as many as in their previous 39 matches combined. Main corner taker Douglas Luiz's match-minute winning penalty against Burnley in Villa's last game in 2023 was the seventh Premier League goal this season they've scored in the 89th minute or later, the joint-most of any side along with Liverpool. Indeed, three have been scored by Luiz, the joint most by a player." The Betfair Bet: Back Douglas Luiz to score or assist @ 21/10



Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur Riccy leading the line The Opta Stat: "Tottenham's Richarlison has scored five goals in his last five Premier League games, as many as his previous 45 appearances in the competition beforehand. Indeed, Spurs have scored in each of their last 32 Premier League games, the longest ongoing run of any side in the competition. It is Spurs' joint-longest scoring run in their league history, also scoring in 32 in a row from April to December 1949 and February to November 1962. Manchester United, meanwhile, have lost nine of their 20 Premier League games this season, as many defeats as they suffered in the whole of last season." The Betfair Bet: Back Richarlison to score, BTTS & Spurs to win @ 13/2 7.50



