Football Bet of the Day: You won't be comatose in Como

The Italian flag
We're heading to Italy

We're off to Serie B, and Kev's confident that both Como and Ternana will score tonight.

"Both teams have scored in 19 of Como's 29 league games, while Ternana have the worst defensive record outside the relegation zone."

Dodgy defences on show

Como v Ternana
Tuesday 15 March, 17:30

For nearly three quarters of last night's game in Romania, we were looking good, but then FCSB grabbed two goals in the closing stages against Farul to win 2-0 and give us a disappointing start to the week.

We hope to turn the tide in Italy, because Como are up against Ternana in the second tier, and there's every reason to think we can't trust either defence.

When it comes to BTTS bets, Como have been a friendly face to bettors this season. Remarkably, 11 of their 29 Serie B games have finished 1-1, and both teams have found the net in 19 of those 29 outings. That figure includes eight of the last ten.

Ternana are a lot of fun too. 17 of their 29 games have seen both teams find the net, and if you look at their recent away games, a BTTS bet has landed in nine of the last 11. The Beasts (their word, not mine) have the worst defensive record of teams currently outside the relegation zone.

Both of these sides are currently in mid-table, and while they should be safe from relegation, they could still snatch a promotion spot if they get a move on, so the hope is that both will push for the win. Both sides have scored at least once in nine of their last 12 games, so even though BTTS isn't a mind-blowing price at 1.784/5, I'm still happy to back it.

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score at 1.784/5

Italian Serie B: Como v Ternana (Both teams to Score?)

Tuesday 15 March, 5.30pm

Market rules

