Football Bet of the Day: Hosts to brew up another defeat

Visitors to keep surging

Burton v Bolton

Tuesday 15 February, 19:45

We suffered Portuguese pain last night, as Rio Ave scored a first-half goal, but Estrela let us down. The visitors had ten goal attempts, half of which were on target, but they couldn't force an equaliser and land our BTTS bet.

We'll head to the East Midlands now, because Burton Albion are up against Bolton, and we can make a bet here based on momentum.

Burton have certainly lost their way in recent weeks, sliding into mid-table after a run of underwhelming results. The Brewers have won just two of their last eight league games, and they haven't won at home since New Year's Day. At the weekend they twice blew a lead in a 2-2 draw against Cambridge United.

Conversely, Bolton are flying, and Ian Evatt's men have surged into the top ten. They have won six of their last seven league matches, and they secured a fine comeback win at Oxford United last time out. Striker Amadou Bakayoko is in form, having found the net in three of his last four appearances.

These two are almost dead level in the Match Odds market, which means we can back Bolton with a bit of insurance by using the Draw No Bet market at 1.9620/21. If the game is drawn, we have our stake returned, but an away win gives us a payout that's close to evens.

Bolton have completely transformed their season in the last few weeks, and we can go along for the ride here.