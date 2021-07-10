Football Bet of the Day: Bedlam in Bergen

Basement battle to entertain

Brann v Tromso

Saturday 10 July, 19:00

We were on the wrong end of a true head-scratcher on Friday evening, as IBV's five-match winning streak ended with a 1-0 defeat against a Grotta side that hadn't won an away game all season.

With a sigh, we move across to Norway for a relegation battle between Brann Bergen and Tromso in the top-flight Eliteserien.

Brann were champions back in 2007, but it has been a tough time since. They were relegated in 2014, and although they bounced back immediately and then had three straight top-five finishes, they have failed to impress in recent seasons. This term, Kare Ingebrigtsen's side is rock bottom, with just one win in 12 games.

Tromso won promotion back to the big time last season, and they have taken just nine points from their 11 games. In their last two away games, they have lost 3-0 at Odd and at Haugesund.

Both of these teams are struggling to defend effectively. Brann have leaked a league-high 25 goals in 12 games, while Tromso have conceded 20 goals in 11 outings. Eight of Brann's 12 games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land, and that's true of seven of Tromso's 11.

Given those defensive deficiencies, Over 2.5 Goals feels attractively priced here at 1.9310/11.