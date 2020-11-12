Football Bet of the Day: Razzmatazz in La Paz

Hosts' defence to leak again

Bolivia v Ecuador

Thursday 12 November, 20:00

Germany got the win we wanted, but Werder Bremen keeper Jiri Pavlenka was in stunning form to keep the score down, and Die Mannschaft kept a rare clean sheet in a 1-0 win. That was no good for us, but we hope for a better outcome in South America tonight.

We'll check out Bolivia's clash with Ecuador, because there's every reason to think we'll have goals tonight in the high-altitude setting of La Paz.

Bolivia have made an unsurprisingly poor start to the World Cup qualifiers, losing 5-0 in Brazil and 2-1 at home to Argentina. Including Copa America matches and friendlies, their last eight games have featured at least three goals. That statistic is mainly driven by defensive deficiencies - Bolivia have conceded 24 goals in those eight outings.

Ecuador lost 1-0 at Argentina in their opening qualifier, but then beat Uruguay 4-2 to get points on the board. Seven of their last 11 games in all competitions have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land. They have scored at least twice in three of their last six games.

Over 2.5 Goals is priced at 1.991/1 here, and I think that's an attractive bet.