Football Bet of the Day: Dublin derby will entertain

Both attacks in good nick

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers

Monday 21 June, 19:45

Rosenborg drew a rare blank at home last night, and their first failure to score at the Lerkendal Stadion in over a year cost us any chance of a winner to finish the week.

We'll shake that one off and speed to the Republic of Ireland, because the Premier Division season is rattling along, and there's an intriguing clash in store between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers. This is one of the league's fiercest rivalries, with two clubs from the capital going head-to-head.

Bohemians have been a joy to watch in their recent games at Dalymount Park in Dublin. They have won their last four home matches, and the scorelines have been 4-0, 5-1, 3-0 and 5-0. They are fifth in the standings, and if their away form was anywhere near as good as their home form, they'd be title contenders.

Shamrock Rovers actually are in the mix for the title, and are three points clear at the top going into this game. They have smashed in 26 goals in their first 16 games of the league campaign, and they have won six of their last seven on the road. In their last away game, Rovers won 4-1 at Waterford, with in-form striker Graham Burke bagging a brace.

Eight of Bohemians' last 11 games have featured at least three goals, and although the majority of Shamrock Rovers' games have finished under the 2.5 goals line, both attacking units are in terrific form. At 2.3611/8, the price for backing Over 2.5 Goals is just too big to resist, especially when you consider Rovers beat Bohemians 2-1 just two months ago.