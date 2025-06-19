Thursday Football Tips: Get 6/1 on Messi's shots in Inter Miami v Porto Bet Builder

Inter Miami v Porto

Thursday 19 June, 20:00 kick-off

Live on DAZN

Let's hope Group A of the Club World Cup livens up a bit here after both previous games ended up 0-0 - Inter Miami in particular being lucky to get away with a point as only a penalty save topped them from losing to Egypitan side Al Ahly.

Porto's goalless Palmeiras wasn't much better, with the 30-times Portuguese champions also a bit fortunate not to lose, so they're uneasy favourites in my book and I wouldn't back them at 7/101.70 even after Inter Miami's poor opener.

This is very much a game made for player props bets so let's see what we can come up with...

Leg 1: Lionel Messi 2+ shots on target

You can't do an Inter Miami game without backing Lionel Messi in some way can you? But we're not backing him to score here even though he bagged five times in his last three club games before this tournament.

We will though back him for 2+ shots on target at 1/12.00 - a price we're happy to take since this bet has landed the last eight times Messi has played for his MLS side.

Widening it further it's 13 of 14 games for Messi with at least a couple of shots on target, so even if he doesn't score here he's almost automatic at converting this one

Leg 1: Martim Fernandes 2+ fouls

Just 19, Porto defender Martim Fernandes will come up against Messi and Luis Suarez and the rest, so he's a prime candidate in the fouls market against that lot.

He gave away three fouls against Palmeiras but having to deal with these two forwards in particular will casue even more problems.

He's [13/10] for 2+ fouls and should achieve that with relative ease.

Leg 2: Sergio Busquets 1+ foul

Sergio Busquets adds to the ex-Barcelona dad's army vibe in Miami - and although I'm tempted for more I'll just take the Spanird to give away 1+ foul at 4/91.44.

He's given away four fouls in three games, and had at least a foul in 10 of 16 games so there's plenty to go on with the 36-year-old.

There's a few lively players in the Porto midfield who'll challenge him and his aging legs as well, so again this looks a decent bet.