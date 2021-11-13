Football Bet of the Day: Red Devils to make life hell for visitors

Hosts to qualify in style

Belgium v Estonia

Saturday 13 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Our Over 2.5 Goals bet landed with room to spare in Austria last night, as the hosts produced a surprising and stirring comeback in a 4-2 win over Israel.

We'll switch our attention to Belgium now, as they are on the cusp of qualifying for next year's World Cup in Qatar. A win over lowly Estonia will do the trick.

Although he keeps being linked with club jobs, Roberto Martinez seems likely to want another crack at a World Cup before ending his largely successful reign. The Red Devils reached the quarter-finals of EURO 2020 before losing a thriller against eventual champions Italy, and at the World Cup in Russia they reached the semi-finals, only to again lose to the eventual winners France.

Belgium's qualification record under Martinez is exceptional, and even without the absent Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans, they should be able to win this comfortably. They thrashed Estonia 5-2 in the reverse fixture, and in these qualifiers the Baltic nation have also lost 4-2 to Belarus and 6-2 to the Czech Republic. On that basis I suspect there'll be goals here too, and we can back Over 4.5 Goals at 2.568/5. In 2019, Belgium beat San Marino 9-0 and Cyprus 6-1 in home qualifiers, in 2020 they beat Iceland 5-1 in the Nations League and saw off Denmark 4-2. Earlier this year, they beat Belarus 8-0, so big scorelines at home haven't been unusual under Martinez.