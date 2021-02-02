Football Bet of the Day: Expect Shots to be fired

Leaky visitors to spark a thriller

Aldershot v Barnet

Tuesday 02 February, 19:00

A case of famous last words in Italy last night. I got the main bit right, which was to say that Salernitana would avoid defeat at Reggina in Serie B, but a rare goalless draw stymied us at the last.

We'll head to England's National League now, and the painful tale of my local club Barnet spiralling towards disaster. The Bees are bottom of the table after a run of seven straight competitive defeats, and they have only collected nine points from their 17 games so far. On the road, they have lost four in a row in the league, and the score-lines have been 4-1, 5-2, 6-0 and 3-1. If you stretch back further, the Bees have lost ten of their last 12.

Aldershot are their opponents tonight, and although the Surrey side are hardly flawless themselves, it looks likely to be another defeat. The Shots have won four of their last seven competitive games at the Electrical Services Stadium, and although they have drawn a blank in their last two games, they have one of the best attacking records in the bottom half.

There are two ways we can go here. We can either take the obvious route and back Aldershot to win at 1.845/6, or we can back Over 3.0 Goals on the Goal Lines market at 2.35/4. That bet has paid out in Barnet's last five away games in league and cup, and seven times overall on their travels. Aldershot have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land in five of their last ten, and two of their last four at home. If the game ends with three goals, our stake is returned.

Let's take the more spectacular road, and push for goals.

