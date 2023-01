Man City 5/2 favourites to win 2022/23 FA Cup

City odds-on favs to beat Arsenal in tie of the round

Man United still challenging on four fronts

Manchester City are the 5/2 favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook to win this season's FA Cup ahead of tomorrow night's 'tie of the round' when they will host Premier League leaders Arsenal.

City trail the Gunners by five points in the table and will be desperate to gain a psychological edge before the two sides meet in the league on 15 February.

Pep Guardiola's men can be backed at 3/4 to win on Friday night and at 40/85 to qualify, while Mikel Arteta's men are 3/1 to win inside 90 minutes and 13/8 to qualify.

Tom Victor tells us how to back at 10/1 Bet Builder for tomorrow night's fourth round tie, while Paul Higham previews the match in detail here.

Red Devils still chasing four trophies

Manchester United are 9/2 second favourites to win the FA Cup but perhaps more significantly, they're the only club in England still in the hunt to win four trophies.

Erik ten Hag could still win FOUR trophies in his first season at Manchester United:



Premier League

Carabao Cup

FA Cup

UEFA Europa League#MUFC | #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/DwyhWyn5Pb -- Betfair (@Betfair) January 25, 2023

Erik ten Hag's men are the 4/6 favourites to win the EFL Cup after all but securing a final spot with a 0-3 first leg win away at Southampton on Wednesday night, and they're also fancied to win the Europa League, currently 8/1 third favourites in that market.

And although a top four finish will be United's ultimate aim in the Premier League this season, the Red Devils still have an outside chance of challenging for the title, being available to back at 40/1 in the Premier League Winner market behind Arsenal at 8/11 and Man City at 6/5.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Man City are the 5/2 favourites to win the FA Cup ahead of this weekend's fourth round matches. Man United are 9/2 to go all the way, with Tottenham and Liverpool both 7/1, while Arsenal are 9/1.

Betfair: FA Cup winner 2022/23:

Man City - 5/2

Man Utd - 9/2

Liverpool - 7/1

Tottenham - 7/1

Arsenal - 9/1

Brighton - 14/1

West Ham - 16/1

Fulham - 20/1

Leicester - 20/1

Leeds - 25/1

BAR - 50/1

*Odds correct as of 11:30 Thursday 26 January