FA Cup Tips: Three player props bets for for the quarter-finals

Jan Paul one Hecke of a bet to be fouled at the Amex

Asensio likely to hit the Marc-o for Villa

Tav the man to take pops at goal for the Cherries

The FA Cup quarter-finals begin with a London derby at Craven Cottage where Fulham host Crystal Palace and it's a visiting player who takes centre stage in the Betfair Saturday Football Superboost.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has registered 12 shots on target in his last 10 games and Betfair have boosted the price on him having one or more here from 1/2 to 1/1.

Recommended Bet Back Mateta to have 1 or more shots on target (was 1/2) SBK 1/1

Dutch defender a standout in the to be fouled market

This game has all the hallmarks of being the tie of the weekend, both teams are 90 minutes away from a trip to Wembley and a step closer to making it a season to remember, plus Brighton will be out for blood after their 7-0 mauling at the hands of Nuno Espirito Santo's side last month.

Now I know what you're thinking: 'Sam, a centre-back to be on the receiving end of a foul and not the one getting a talking to from the ref?!' Yes, hear me out, I don't want to do Nottm Forest a disservice by saying they like to lump it forward to their big man, but Chris Wood is key to their play going forward, especially on the transition, and while the Kiwi has been ruled out of this match due to an injury he picked up on international duty, his replacement, likely to be Taiwo Awoniyi, is also very good at holding the ball and bringing his team mates into play.

Awoniyi coming up against Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke is set to be a key battle in this game, and with van Hecke being fouled six times in his last four games for the Seagulls, even money for him to be fouled one or more times in this crunch tie is very appealing.

Recommended Bet Back Jan Paul van Hecke to be Fouled 1+ times SBK 1/1

Marco to make his mark again for Aston Villa

At first glance this tie looks very one sided, but if you dig into the detail at Deepdale, this might not be plain sailing for Unai Emery's men. Preston are unbeaten in their last 15 in all competitions at home, and haven't conceded more than one goal in any match during this run, while Aston Villa have won just one of their last eight away games in the FA Cup.

This could be one of those cagey affairs where the Championship side run the Premier League team close. But, ultimately, I think Villa have more than enough here to book their place in the semi-finals, and one player for them is really standing out to me in this one.

Marco Asensio has seven goal involvements in his last five matches for Villa, in fact, if break that down to minutes played in those games, he is averaging a goal involvement roughly every 40 minutes. While he might not start, I'm confident he will play some part in this quarter-final and even money for him to score or assist in the game looks generous to me.

Preston's strong defensive record in recent home matches suggests this may need a moment of magic from a Villa player to get through, and the Spaniard has done just that for them in previous games, including two goals from off the bench last time out in the Champions League against Club Brugge, and two second half goals last time in the FA Cup against Cardiff.

Even money to score or assist? Thank you very much.

Recommended Bet Back Marco Asensio to Score or Assist v Preston SBK 1/1

Cherries midfielder the value in the shots market

Antoine Semenyo is the obvious Bournemouth player to back in the shots market having had 14 in the competition so far this season, only Doncaster's Luke Molyneux has had more in the FA Cup this season, however half of those from Semenyo came in their fifth-round tie against Wolves.

For me, the better option here is Marcus Tavernier, the midfielder has had 15 shots in his last five FA Cup ties, and I can see him running riot down Man City's left side. It looks as though Josko Gvardiol will be back for Pep Guardiola's side, which means there will likely be plenty of space to exploit for Tavernier, with the Croation defender a left back who likes to gets up the field and is a key part of City's forward play.

Tavernier to have three or more shots in the match at 6/52.20 is nice option to add into a bet builder, and I'd look to take on Semenyo, by backing Tavernier to have more shots for the Cherries than him in the Build Ups markets, which will appear 24 hours in advance of the kick-off.

Good luck this weekend, here's to some FA Cup magic!

Recommended Bet Back Marcus Tavernier to have 3+ Shots SBK 6/5

