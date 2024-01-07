</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: FA Cup Tips: Eight stand-out bets from 20/23 to 9/1 for Sunday's 3rd round clashes 
Stephen Tudor
07 January 2024 "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-from-2023-to-91-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-040124-718.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-07T08:44:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-07T15:30:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Ste Tudor highlights where the goals, drama and upsets might be found as the FA Cup casts its third round magic... Forest's recent recovery under threat Hammers face cup upset Arsenal to prevail in marquee clash Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here Luton v Bolton (14:00) - No mere minnows FA Cup lore dictates that at least one relegation threatened top-flight side goes on to have a memorable cup run. Can that be the Hatters this season? Their opening match-up in this regard is a curate's egg. They're at home, where they have started to show the best of themselves, drawing with Liverpool, beating Newcastle and Crystal Palace, and taking Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea to the wire even in defeat. And they're up against League One opposition, which always helps. Bolton though are no mere minnows. On a promotion charge, the most pertinent here of their many attributes is an ability to keep a clean sheet on the road, doing so in 63% of their away games this term. Up front, Dion Charles has caught the eye of Hull and Swansea by scoring 0.64 goals per 90. Back under 2.5 goals @ [20/23] Bet now Man City v Huddersfield (14:00) - Home banker Pep Guardiola has encountered the Terriers before in the cup, a goalless stalemate in his first season at Manchester City requiring a replay. Should struggling Huddersfield secure another draw here however it would be a minor miracle. The Blues have a formidable record at home in this competition, winning their last 11 and racking up 47 goals in the process. Of more relevance, since being crowned world club champions, City are back in the groove. Against Everton and Sheffield United they committed to an attempt on goal every 4.3 minutes. Oscar Bobb shone in the latter and the youngster could be given a start this weekend, while Kevin De Bruyne may get some game-time from the bench. Julian Alvarez meanwhile has fired four in his last three outings, compensating brilliantly for Erling Haaland's absence. Huddersfield are the draw specialists of the Championship and strange things can happen in the FA Cup. Not this Sunday though at the Etihad. Back City to have 9 or more shots on target and Alvarez to have 4 or more shots @ [6/5] Bet now Nottingham Forest v Blackpool (14:00) - Can't see Chris Wood for the Trees Though the Tricky Trees very much appear to be enjoying a 'new manager bounce' under Nuno Espirito Santo, this is still a hard one to call. The Portuguese coach has previous for making sweeping changes in this competition and three games into his tenure he could be tempted to assess the full reaches of his squad when facing League One opposition. With five of his players on route to AFCON - including half of his defence in Moussa Niakhate and Ola Aina - he has little choice other than to rejig and reimagine anyway. At face value, this offers up a slim chance for Blackpool to vanquish Forest for the second year running in the third round, so it's unfortunate that Neil Critchley's side have stumbled into poor away form at the worst possible time. The Tangerines have lost three on the bounce on their travels, their Play-Off hopes lessening as a consequence. What they do have is League One's joint-leading goalscorer Jordan Rhodes rolling back the years and scoring every 128 minutes this term. Back Rhodes to score and Blackpool to receive most cards @ [9/1] Bet now Peterborough v Leeds (14:00) - All saints Terrific home form is propping up Leeds' promotion charge so it will be interesting to see if their recent poor output away from Elland Road extends to the cup. Since putting three past Norwich at Carrow Road back in October, Daniel Farke's men have converted just five times in seven outings on the road. They lost at Preston and West Brom over Christmas, with a mere three shots on target in response. Scoring certainly isn't a problem for Darren Ferguson's exciting young side, averaging two per 90 all season. Unbeaten in nine, Posh go into this in the finest of fettle. Whatever transpires at London Road don't expect a bad tempered affair. The hosts top the fair play table for their division while Leeds have been positively saintly under Farke. It's notable too that Peterborough are table-toppers for corners won in League One this season. Back Peterborough race to 5 corners @ [7/2] Bet now Shrewsbury v Wrexham (14:00) - Unsurprising upset Though a league separates them it will shock precisely nobody if Wrexham win out at the New Meadow while even a comfortable victory will barely trouble an eyebrow. Despite being mid-table in League One the Shrews have woefully struggled to find the net this term, finding themselves out-scored by Fleetwood who are rock-bottom. It's a situation not helped by having the second worst chance conversion rate in their division. Moreover, they have accrued a measly four points from the 16 times they have gone behind in 2023/24. Don't be surprised if Wrexham start brightly. They tend to, scoring inside 15 minutes on nine occasions already this season.Paul Mullin is an obvious candidate to make the difference but bear Elliot Lee in mind too. The former Luton star has a habit of scoring three on, three off. A dry spell over Christmas means he's due one. Back Wrexham to lead at 20 mins @ [7/2] Bet now West Brom v Aldershot (14:00) - No Woking Baggies fans may be happy with the state of play under Carlos Corberan but it's fair to say that his aggressive-pressing, quick-countering brand of football doesn't translate to high-scoring entertainment. None of their last 11 league fixtures have featured more than three goals. Indeed, their last four finished 1-0, twice in their favour.A well-drilled back-line half explains the binary results while at the other end West Brom have been blighted with injuries and absences. Losing striker Grady Diangara to AFCON only adds to this. All the same, it's hard to imagine another Woking occurring here, especially with the visitors being so porous at the back. Eleven goals shipped in either side of Christmas have dented Aldershot's National League play-off aspirations. Back West Brom to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 @ [21/10] Bet now West Ham v Bristol City (14:00) - Hammer blow The Hammers have progressed to the fourth round six years running but may come unstuck this weekend. Kurt Zouma, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus are all serious doubts, three players who have been key in David Moyes' side picking up 2.2 points per game since mid-November. The latter two were particularly missed against Brighton on Tuesday evening where creatively West Ham toiled. That still leaves Jarrod Bowen of course, scorer of exactly a third of their league goals this term but even so, the Robins are fancied to get something from this. And given their opponent's current lofty position in the top-flight it would constitute one of the upsets of the round. City's results remain erratic, but there are clear signs that the players are beginning to get to grips with Liam Manning's mandate. A 4-1 besting of Watford at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day demonstrated what they're capable of when it all clicks. Look out for Tommy Conway, who is coming into goal-scoring form just at the right time to make a name for himself at the London Stadium. Roll the dice on Bristol City and over 1.5 @ [9/1] Bet now Arsenal v Liverpool (16:30) - No Mo, no show After playing out a somewhat underwhelming draw at Anfield going into Christmas, hostilities resume between the title contenders, this time at the Emirates, this time in the cup, and this time minus Mo Salah who is away on international duty. The absence of the prolific forward is highly pertinent, when his formidable record against the Gunners is acknowledged, not to mention his 27 goal involvements in 27 this season. It leaves Jurgen Klopp with a quartet of options up front - Jota, Nunez, Dias and Gakpo - who have combined scored just 16 from 70 league appearances this term. Add in Klopp's tendency to blood the odd youth prospect or two, regardless of the opposition, in this competition and you have to favour a home win. With Liverpool deprived of a specialist left-back we can expect Bukayo Saka to come to the fore, the flying winger contributing a goal involvement every 100 minutes in 2023/24. Gabriel Jesus meanwhile typically comes good in this tournament, with 10 goals and six assists from previous FA Cup adventures. Back Jesus to score or assist, Saka to have 1+ shots on target, and Arsenal over 4.5 corners @ [4/1] Bet now Read Dan Fitch's tips for Saturday's games here ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/rob edwards luton.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/rob edwards luton.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/rob edwards luton.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Stephen Tudor", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/stephen_tudor" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/rob edwards luton.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/rob edwards luton.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/rob edwards luton.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/rob edwards luton.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Rob Edwards, Luton boss"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Does a cup run beckon for Rob Edwards' Luton?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=FA%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Eight%20stand-out%20bets%20from%2020%2F23%20to%209%2F1%20for%20Sunday%27s%203rd%20round%20clashes%20%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-from-2023-to-91-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-040124-718.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-from-2023-to-91-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-040124-718.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-from-2023-to-91-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-040124-718.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-from-2023-to-91-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-040124-718.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-from-2023-to-91-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-040124-718.html&text=FA%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Eight%20stand-out%20bets%20from%2020%2F23%20to%209%2F1%20for%20Sunday%27s%203rd%20round%20clashes%20%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Ste Tudor highlights where the goals, drama and upsets might be found as the FA Cup casts its third round magic...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Forest's recent recovery under threat</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Hammers face cup upset</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Arsenal to prevail in marquee clash</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html"><strong>Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here</strong></a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/luton-v-bolton/32903785">Luton v Bolton</a> (14:00) - No mere minnows</h2><p></p><p>FA Cup lore dictates that at least one relegation threatened top-flight side goes on to have a memorable cup run. Can that be the Hatters this season?</p><p>Their opening match-up in this regard is a curate's egg. They're at home, where they have started to show the best of themselves, drawing with Liverpool, beating Newcastle and Crystal Palace, and taking <strong>Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea</strong> to the wire even in defeat.</p><p>And they're up against League One opposition, which always helps.</p><p>Bolton though are no mere minnows. On a promotion charge, the most pertinent here of their many attributes is an ability to keep a clean sheet on the road, doing so in 63% of their away games this term.</p><p>Up front, Dion Charles has caught the eye of Hull and Swansea by scoring 0.64 goals per 90.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back under 2.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.87"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/23</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.87</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47972%26bsmId%3D924.388598292" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-huddersfield/32851956">Man City v Huddersfield</a> (14:00) - Home banker</h2><p></p><p>Pep Guardiola has encountered the Terriers before in the cup, a goalless stalemate in his first season at Manchester City requiring a replay. Should struggling Huddersfield secure another draw here however it would be a minor miracle.</p><p>The Blues have a formidable record at home in this competition, winning their last 11 and racking up 47 goals in the process. Of more relevance, since being crowned <strong>world club champions</strong>, City are back in the groove. Against Everton and Sheffield United they committed to an attempt on goal every 4.3 minutes. <br><br>Oscar Bobb shone in the latter and the youngster could be given a start this weekend, while Kevin De Bruyne may get some game-time from the bench. Julian Alvarez meanwhile has fired four in his last three outings, compensating brilliantly for Erling Haaland's absence.</p><p><strong>Huddersfield are the draw specialists</strong> of the Championship and strange things can happen in the FA Cup. Not this Sunday though at the Etihad.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back City to have 9 or more shots on target and Alvarez to have 4 or more shots @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.20</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47999,50671461%26bsmId%3D924.389049363,924.389050217" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/nottm-forest-v-blackpool/32903480">Nottingham Forest v Blackpool</a> (14:00) - Can't see Chris Wood for the Trees</h2><p></p><p>Though the Tricky Trees very much appear to be enjoying a 'new manager bounce' under Nuno Espirito Santo, this is still a hard one to call.</p><p>The Portuguese coach has previous for making <strong>sweeping changes in this competition</strong> and three games into his tenure he could be tempted to assess the full reaches of his squad when facing League One opposition.</p><p>With five of his players on route to AFCON - including half of his defence in Moussa Niakhate and Ola Aina - he has little choice other than to rejig and reimagine anyway.</p><p>At face value, this offers up a slim chance for Blackpool to vanquish Forest for the second year running in the third round, so it's unfortunate that Neil Critchley's side have stumbled into poor away form at the worst possible time. The Tangerines have lost three on the bounce on their travels, their <strong>Play-Off hopes</strong> lessening as a consequence.</p><p>What they do have is League One's joint-leading goalscorer Jordan Rhodes rolling back the years and scoring every 128 minutes this term.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rhodes to score and Blackpool to receive most cards @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D2622189,64964%26bsmId%3D924.389068545,924.389146392" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/peterborough-v-leeds/32903811">Peterborough v Leeds</a> (14:00) - All saints</h2><p></p><p>Terrific home form is propping up Leeds' promotion charge so it will be interesting to see if their recent poor output away from Elland Road extends to the cup. Since <strong>putting three past Norwich</strong> at Carrow Road back in October, Daniel Farke's men have converted just five times in seven outings on the road. They lost at Preston and West Brom over Christmas, with a mere three shots on target in response.</p><p><img alt="daniel farke.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/daniel%20farke.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Scoring certainly isn't a problem for <strong>Darren Ferguson's exciting young side</strong>, averaging two per 90 all season. Unbeaten in nine, Posh go into this in the finest of fettle.</p><p>Whatever transpires at London Road don't expect a bad tempered affair. The hosts top the fair play table for their division while Leeds have been positively saintly under Farke.<br><strong></strong></p><p>It's notable too that Peterborough are table-toppers for corners won in League One this season.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Peterborough race to 5 corners @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.50</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D18563%26bsmId%3D924.389146228" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/shrewsbury-v-wrexham/32903815">Shrewsbury v Wrexham</a> (14:00) - Unsurprising upset</h2><p></p><p>Though a league separates them it will shock precisely nobody if Wrexham win out at the New Meadow while even a comfortable victory will barely trouble an eyebrow.</p><p>Despite being mid-table in League One the Shrews have <strong>woefully struggled to find the net</strong> this term, finding themselves out-scored by Fleetwood who are rock-bottom. It's a situation not helped by having the second worst chance conversion rate in their division. <br>Moreover, they have accrued a measly four points from the 16 times they have gone behind in 2023/24.</p><p>Don't be surprised if <strong>Wrexham start brightly</strong>. They tend to, scoring inside 15 minutes on nine occasions already this season.<br><br>Paul Mullin is an obvious candidate to make the difference but bear Elliot Lee in mind too. The former Luton star has a habit of scoring three on, three off. A dry spell over Christmas means he's due one.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Wrexham to lead at 20 mins @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.50</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14226445%26bsmId%3D924.388601049" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/west-brom-v-aldershot/32876792">West Brom v Aldershot</a> (14:00) - No Woking</h2><p></p><p>Baggies fans may be happy with the state of play under Carlos Corberan but it's fair to say that his aggressive-pressing, quick-countering brand of football doesn't translate to <strong>high-scoring entertainment</strong>. None of their last 11 league fixtures have featured more than three goals. Indeed, their last four finished 1-0, twice in their favour.<br><br>A well-drilled back-line half explains the binary results while at the other end West Brom have been blighted with injuries and absences. Losing <strong>striker Grady Diangara</strong> to AFCON only adds to this.</p><p>All the same, it's hard to imagine another Woking occurring here, especially with the visitors being so porous at the back. Eleven goals shipped in either side of Christmas have dented Aldershot's National League play-off aspirations.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back West Brom to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 @ 21/10</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14262107%26bsmId%3D924.387308305" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/west-ham-v-bristol-city/32903814">West Ham v Bristol City</a> (14:00) - Hammer blow</h2><p></p><p>The Hammers have progressed to the fourth round six years running but may come unstuck this weekend. Kurt Zouma, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus are all serious doubts, three players who have been key in <strong>David Moyes' side</strong> picking up 2.2 points per game since mid-November. The latter two were particularly missed against Brighton on Tuesday evening where creatively West Ham toiled.</p><p>That still leaves Jarrod Bowen of course, scorer of exactly a third of their league goals this term but even so, the Robins are fancied to get something from this. And given their opponent's current lofty position in the top-flight it would constitute one of the upsets of the round.</p><p>City's results remain erratic, but there are clear signs that the players are beginning to get to grips with Liam Manning's mandate. A 4-1 besting of Watford at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day demonstrated what they're capable of when it all clicks.</p><p>Look out for Tommy Conway, who is <strong>coming into goal-scoring form</strong> just at the right time to make a name for himself at the London Stadium.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Roll the dice on Bristol City and over 1.5 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13847834%26bsmId%3D924.388600743" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/arsenal-v-liverpool/32903821">Arsenal v Liverpool</a> (16:30) - No Mo, no show</h2><p></p><p>After playing out a somewhat underwhelming draw at Anfield going into Christmas, hostilities resume between the <strong>title contenders</strong>, this time at the Emirates, this time in the cup, and this time minus Mo Salah who is away on international duty.</p><p>The absence of the prolific forward is highly pertinent, when his formidable record against the Gunners is acknowledged, not to mention his 27 goal involvements in 27 this season. It leaves Jurgen Klopp with a quartet of options up front - Jota, Nunez, Dias and Gakpo - who have combined scored just 16 from 70 league appearances this term.</p><p>Add in Klopp's tendency to blood the odd youth prospect or two, regardless of the opposition, in this competition and you have to favour a home win.</p><p>With Liverpool deprived of a <strong>specialist left-back</strong> we can expect Bukayo Saka to come to the fore, the flying winger contributing a goal involvement every 100 minutes in 2023/24. Gabriel Jesus meanwhile typically comes good in this tournament, with 10 goals and six assists from previous FA Cup adventures.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Jesus to score or assist, Saka to have 1+ shots on target, and Arsenal over 4.5 corners @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D11542516,22037192,6384619%26bsmId%3D924.389049402,924.389049572,924.389146086" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><strong>Read Dan Fitch's tips for Saturday's games <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-third-round-tips-seven-bets-for-saturdays-games-040124-629.html">here</a></strong></h3><hr><p></p></p> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47972%26bsmId%3D924.388598292">Back under 2.5 goals Luton v Bolton @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.87"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/23</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.87</span></b></a><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14226445%26bsmId%3D924.388601049">Back Wrexham to lead at 20 mins @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.50</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14262107%26bsmId%3D924.387308305">Back West Brom to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 @ 21/10</a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. Most read stories

Football Betting Tips
Liverpool v Fulham: Jota can strike in 4/1 Bet Builder

Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Lazio can edge capital clash

Football Betting Tips
Real Madrid v Atletico: Get 13/2 Madrid derby Bet Builder in Super Cup

Football Betting Tips
Wigan v Manchester United Tips: Back Rashford in a 14/1 FA Cup Bet Builder

Football Betting Tips
Dimitar Berbatov On The FA Cup: The dressing room was a f****** cemetery!

Football Betting Tips
Betfair's 90 Minute Payout: Which sides have we paid out on this season? 