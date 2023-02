Four replays with 5th round places up for grabs

Bet Builder tips for all four

Tuesday 19:45, Live on ITV4

Non-league Wrexham had their chance to win this tie nine days ago when they lead Sheffield United 3-2 until John Egan's 90th minute equaliser.

Back at their own base Sheffield United, who have progressed from seven of their last eight FA Cup ties against non-league teams, should make no mistake.

Wrexham have scored 14 goals in the FA Cup proper this season, the most by a non-league side in a single campaign, so we will back both teams to score.

Back Sheff Utd to win 90 mins & BTTS - Yes @ 2.67

Tuesday 19:45

Championship leaders Burnley were held 0-0 by Ipswich at Portman Road in an impressive performance by the League 1 side.

Back at Turf Moor, the Clarets are worthy favourites to get the job done. They warmed up for this by beating Norwich 3-0 at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Ipswich have scored 11 in this competition this season and are League One's top scorers. They have nothing to lose and, while Burnley have conceded just one in their last three here, we will back over 2.5 goals.

Back Burnley & Over 2.5 goals @ 2.77

Tuesday 19:45

This is the third match in as many weeks between these teams. Wednesday won 1-0 when they met in League 1 at Hillsbrough before the sides drew 1-1 their the following week. Prior to all that, leaders Wednesday won 2-1 here on Boxing Day.

We won't be backing many goals for this replay but we do think the Owls can edge it again. Josh Windass has scored three FA Cup goals this season, equalling his dad Dean's best scoring season in the competition (three for Oxford in 1998-99).

Back Sheff Wed to win by exactly 1 goal & Windass to score @ 9.4

Tuesday 19:45

This one finished 2-2 at Kenilworth Road and the visitors had seven shots on the target. They will go for it again when they host the Hatters and warmed up nicely with a 3-0 win at Crewe at the weekend.

Luton have won their last two away matches in the FA Cup and they won't take their League 2 opponents lightly. We think this could be the match to provide the upset on Tuesday and will back it.