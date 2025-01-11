FA Cup Opta Stats Betting: Back 9/5 Arsenal v Man Utd Bet Builder and six more on Sunday

Tips for all seven of Sunday's FA Cup ties

Newcastle to sweep aside non-league opponents

Man Utd backed in lively tie at the Emirates

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Rovers look Sharp for trip to Tigers

The Opta Stat:

"Hull have gone out at the third round stage of the FA Cup in each of the last three seasons, last reaching round four in 2019-20. Doncaster have won their last two FA Cup third round ties, beating Championship opposition away from home on both occasions (3-1 v Preston in 2019, 1-0 v Blackburn in 2021). Billy Sharp scored both of Doncaster's goals in their 2-1 win against Kettering in the second round. "

The Betfair Bet: Back Doncaster win and Sharp to score @ 7/18.00

Spurs set for comfortable win against non-league opponents

The Opta Stat:

"Tottenham have progressed from 17 of their last 18 FA Cup third round ties, with the only exception being a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in 2013-14. Tottenham have progressed from each of their last nine FA Cup ties against non-league opponents."

The Betfair Bet: Back Spurs -2 and Over 3.5 goals @ 2/13.00

Tractors Boys to roll into the fourth round

The Opta Stat:

"Bristol Rovers have lost 12 of their last 13 away games against Ipswich Town in all competitions (W1), with their sole victory during that time coming in December 2019 in League One (2-1). Ipswich have progressed from the FA Cup third round in each of the last two seasons, last reaching the fourth round in more consecutive campaigns between 2000-01 and 2003-04."

The Betfair Bet: Back Ipswich and under 3.5 goals @ 9/10

County unlikely to improve poor record against top flight opponents

The Opta Stat:

"Crystal Palace are unbeaten across their last 10 meetings with Stockport in all competitions (W5 D5), with this the first since a 1-0 away win in the second tier in January 2002. Stockport County have lost each of their last five FA Cup third round matches, last reaching the fourth round thanks to a 1-0 win at Preston in 2000-01. Stockport have lost their last six FA Cup matches against Premier League opponents."

The Betfair Bet: Back Palace and BTTS 'No' @ 1/12.00

Mighty Magpies to march on

The Opta Stat:

"This will be Bromley's first ever FA Cup third round tie, and also their first ever competitive meeting with a top-flight opponent. Newcastle have lost just one of their last 16 FA Cup matches against fourth tier (or lower) opponents, going down 3-1 at Stevenage in the third round in 2010-11."

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle -2 SBK 11/10

Holders won't give up the Cup easily

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal have eliminated the holders of the FA Cup on each of the last six occasions they've faced them, most recently beating Manchester City 2-0 in the 2019-20 semi-final. However, Manchester United have won three of their last four FA Cup games against the Gunners, including their only previous meeting at the Emirates Stadium in the competition (3-1 in January 2019)."

Recommended Bet Back Man Utd Double Chance and BTTS 'Yes' SBK 9/5

Saints to enjoy break from league woes

The Opta Stat:

"Swansea have lost each of their last four meetings with Southampton in all competitions, going down 5-0 on their last visit to St Mary's in December 2023. The Championship side have lost each of their last seven FA Cup matches against Premier League opponents, conceding at least three goals in six of those. Southampton have won each of their last five FA Cup third round ties, since going out to Derby County after a replay in 2018-19. "