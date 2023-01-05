</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <h1 class="entry_header__title">FA Cup Third Round: 10 Bet Builders for 10 TV ties this weekend</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-01-05">05 January 2023</time></li>
</ul> "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/FA Cup at Wembley.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Get 10 tips for 10 televised third round FA Cup ties this weekend as the road to Wembley begins for the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, holders Liverpool and more top flight clubs... Bet Builder tips for 10 FA Cup ties Lampard's job on the line as Everton visit United Spurs and Newcastle to make no mistake Non-league Wrexham could upset Coventry Back goals as Liverpool beat Wolves City to win battle of Blues Man Utd v Everton: Reds to seal Lampard's fate Man Utd v Everton, Friday 20:00, ITV Everton boss Frank Lampard is odds-on to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job. He has never lost an FA Cup tie against Manchester United - he won twice and drew once against them as a player and eliminated them from the semi-final as Chelsea manager in 2019-20. But the Toffees are on a run of eight defeats in 11 games, while United have won four in a row to nil since the restart and should be backed to make it five here. Back Man Utd to win 2-0 &amp; Martial to score @ 14.0 Gillingham v Leicester: Foxes to ease past Gills Gillingham v Leicester, Saturday 12:30, BBC1 Leicester have lost three in a row in the Premier League but a trip to Gillingham, who sit bottom of League 2, should see the Foxes return to winning ways. Leicester have progressed from five of their last six FA Cup ties and should be able to keep clean sheet as well as covering the handicap here. Back Leicester -1 &amp; BTTS? 'No' @ 2.14 Tottenham v Portsmouth: Spurs to make quick work of Pompey Tottenham v Portsmouth, Saturday 12:30, Live on BBCi Since 1975, Tottenham haven't lost any of their 43 FA Cup home games against sides from outside the top-flight (W35 D8). They returned to winning ways in the league on Wednesday, while League One Pompey lost 3-1 at home to Charlton on New Year's Day. Spurs will want to make sure of the result early so we will back goals in the first half alongside the home victory. Back Tottenham &amp; Over 1.5 goals in the first-half @ 2.02 Coventry v Wrexham: Mullin the man for upset Coventry v Wrexham, Saturday 17:30, S4C Championship Coventry host non-league Wrexham and the form of the two teams indicates that the upset could be on. The Sky Blues have one win in six and, 14th in the table, need to avoid sliding into a relegation battle. The Welsh club, meanwhile, are second in the table and have won eight out of 10 (D2L0). Wrexham's Paul Mullin has scored five goals in the FA Cup so far this season, so he could be the key man. Back Wrexham +1, BTTS? 'Yes' &amp; Mullin to score @ 4.93 Sheff Wed v Newcastle: Magpies won't slip up Sheff Wed v Newcastle, Saturday 18:00, BBC1 Sheffield Wednesday have been eliminated in five of their six FA Cup ties against Newcastle United and, with the Magpies flying high, the League One club will struggle again here. Newcastle are trying to finish in the top four of the Premier League but winning the cup would be a brilliant tonic for them, so expect Eddie Howe's men to take this seriously. Back Newcastle, Chris Wood to score &amp; over 2.5 goals @ 3.34 Liverpool v Wolves: Backs goals as Reds progress Liverpool v Wolves, Saturday 20:00, ITV4 Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui steered Sevilla to glory in the Europa League so he knows a thing or two about winning cup competitions. But so does Jurgen Klopp, whose Liverpool won this competition and the League Cup last season. Mind you, Wolves eliminated the Reds in 2017 and 2019. The holders should qualify here but Wolves have scored in both of their away matches under Lopetegui so far, so we expect goals at both ends. Back Liverpool, over 2.5 goals &amp; BTTS? 'Yes' @ 2.5 Cardiff v Leeds: History won't repeat itself Cardiff v Leeds, Sunday 14:00, ITV1 Cardiff eliminated Leeds in 2002 and this is the first time the two sides have met in the cup since then. More recently, Leeds have lost their last six matches in this competition, a run stretching back to January 2017. Cardiff's fans will be up for this but the team sit 20th in the Championship and have one win in nine (D4L4). The Premier League club should have too much quality. Back Leeds &amp; BTTS? 'Yes' @ 3.26 Aston Villa v Stevenage: Hosts to win to nil Aston Villa v Stevenage, Sunday 16:30, BBC Red Button Aston Villa have lost their last seven matches in the FA Cup, their worst ever losing run in the competition, but it will surely end here against League Two Stevenage. The vistors are second in the table but the Premier League club are on the up under Unai Emery and should make no mistake. Stevenage manager Steve Evans has faced Premier League opponents four times in the FA Cup and suffered defeat on each occasion without seeing his sides score a goal. Back Villa, Ollie Watkins to score &amp; BTTS? 'No' @ 2.95 Man City v Chelsea: Haaland to strike Man City v Chelsea, Sunday 16:30, BBC1 Cheslea took Liverpool to penalties in last season's final but the Blues have lost five of their last six away matches against Manchester City (W1) in all competitions. Since the 2016-17 season when Pep Guardiola took charge of Man City for the first time, only Chelsea (27) have won more FA Cup games than the Citizens (24), but City knocked Chelsea out of the League Cup (2-0) in November and can do something similar here. Let's back that man Haaland to score on his cup debut. Back City, Haaland to score &amp; under 3.5 goals @ 3.45 Oxford United v Arsenal: Gunners class to tell late on Oxford v Arsenal, Monday 20:00, ITV1 Arsenal have only been eliminated in two of their last 26 FA Cup third round ties, although one of those was last season against Nottingham Forest. Arsenal have progressed from their last 13 FA Cup ties against sides from outside the top-two divisions of English football and it would be a major shock if the Premier League leaders slipped up against a team that lies 14th in League One. Away trips like these can be tricky, though, so we're going to have a bet on the hosts holding out until the break before the Gunners' class tells later on. Back Arsenal -1 &amp; Goals Score in Both Halves? clubs...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Bet Builder tips for 10 FA Cup ties</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-utd-v-everton/31946558"><strong>Lampard's job on the line as Everton visit United</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Spurs and Newcastle to make no mistake</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/coventry-v-wrexham/31946530"><strong>Non-league Wrexham could upset Coventry </strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/liverpool-v-wolves/31946562">Back goals as Liverpool beat Wolves</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561"><strong>City to win battle of Blues</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Man Utd v Everton: Reds to seal Lampard's fate</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-utd-v-everton/31946558"><strong>Man Utd v Everton, Friday 20:00, ITV</strong></a></p><p>Everton boss <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Frank Lampard is odds-on to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job</a>. He has never lost an FA Cup tie against Manchester United - he won twice and drew once against them as a player and eliminated them from the semi-final as Chelsea manager in 2019-20. But the Toffees are on a run of eight defeats in 11 games, while United have won four in a row to nil since the restart and should be backed to make it five here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Man Utd to win 2-0 & Martial to score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-utd-v-everton/31946558" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">14.0</a></div><h2>Gillingham v Leicester: Foxes to ease past Gills</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/gillingham-v-leicester/31972608"><strong>Gillingham v Leicester, Saturday 12:30, BBC1</strong></a></p><p>Leicester have lost three in a row in the Premier League but a trip to Gillingham, who sit bottom of League 2, should see the Foxes return to winning ways. Leicester have progressed from five of their last six FA Cup ties and should be able to keep clean sheet as well as covering the handicap here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Leicester -1 & BTTS? 'No' @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/gillingham-v-leicester/31972608" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.14</a></div><h2>Tottenham v Portsmouth: Spurs to make quick work of Pompey</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/tottenham-v-portsmouth/31946578"><strong>Tottenham v Portsmouth, Saturday 12:30, Live on BBCi</strong></a></p><p>Since 1975, <span><strong>Tottenham haven't lost any of their 43 FA Cup home games against sides from outside the top-flight</strong> (W35 D8). They returned to winning ways in the league on Wednesday, while <strong>League One Pompey lost 3-1 at home to Charlton on New Year's Day</strong>. Spurs will want to make sure of the result early so we will back goals in the first half alongside the home victory.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Tottenham & Over 1.5 goals in the first-half @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/tottenham-v-portsmouth/31946578" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.02</a></div><h2><span>Coventry v Wrexham: Mullin the man for upset</span></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/coventry-v-wrexham/31946530"><strong>Coventry v Wrexham, Saturday 17:30, S4C</strong></a></p><p>Championship Coventry host non-league Wrexham and the form of the two teams indicates that the upset could be on. The Sky Blues have one win in six and, 14th in the table, need to avoid sliding into a relegation battle. The Welsh club, meanwhile, are second in the table and have won eight out of 10 (D2L0). Wrexham's Paul Mullin has scored five goals in the FA Cup so far this season, so he could be the key man.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Wrexham +1, BTTS? 'Yes' & Mullin to score @ </p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/coventry-v-wrexham/31946530" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4.93</a></div><h2>Sheff Wed v Newcastle: Magpies won't slip up</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/sheff-wed-v-newcastle/31946575"><strong>Sheff Wed v Newcastle, Saturday 18:00, BBC1</strong></a></p><p>Sheffield Wednesday have been eliminated in five of their six FA Cup ties against Newcastle United and, with the Magpies flying high, the League One club will struggle again here. Newcastle are trying to finish in the top four of the Premier League but <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201903146"><strong>winning the cup</strong></a> would be a brilliant tonic for them, so expect Eddie Howe's men to take this seriously.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Newcastle, Chris Wood to score & over 2.5 goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201903146" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.34</a></div><h2>Liverpool v Wolves: Backs goals as Reds progress</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/liverpool-v-wolves/31946562"><strong>Liverpool v Wolves, Saturday 20:00, ITV4</strong></a></p><p>Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui steered Sevilla to glory in the Europa League so he knows a thing or two about winning cup competitions. But so does Jurgen Klopp, whose Liverpool won this competition and the League Cup last season. Mind you, <strong>Wolves eliminated the Reds in 2017 and 2019</strong>. The holders should qualify here but Wolves have scored in both of their away matches under Lopetegui so far, so we expect goals at both ends.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Liverpool, over 2.5 goals & BTTS? 'Yes' @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/liverpool-v-wolves/31946562" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.5</a></div><h2>Cardiff v Leeds: History won't repeat itself</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/cardiff-v-leeds/31946523"><strong>Cardiff v Leeds, Sunday 14:00, ITV1</strong></a></p><p>Cardiff eliminated Leeds in 2002 and this is the first time the two sides have met in the cup since then. More recently, <span>Leeds have lost their last six matches in this competition, a run stretching back to January 2017. Cardiff's fans will be up for this but the team sit <strong>20th in the Championship and have one win in nine (D4L4)</strong>. The Premier League club should have too much quality. </span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Leeds & BTTS? 'Yes' @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/cardiff-v-leeds/31946523" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.26</a></div><h2><span>Aston Villa v Stevenage: Hosts to win to nil</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/aston-villa-v-stevenage/31946511"><strong>Aston Villa v Stevenage, Sunday 16:30, BBC Red Button</strong></a></p><p>Aston Villa have lost their last seven matches in the FA Cup, their worst ever losing run in the competition, but it will surely end here against League Two Stevenage. The vistors are second in the table but the Premier League club are on the up under Unai Emery and should make no mistake. <span><strong>Stevenage manager Steve Evans</strong> has faced Premier League opponents four times in the FA Cup and suffered defeat on each occasion without seeing his sides score a goal. </span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Villa, Ollie Watkins to score & BTTS? 'No' @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/aston-villa-v-stevenage/31946511" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.95</a></div><h2><span>Man City v Chelsea: Haaland to strike</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561"><strong>Man City v Chelsea, Sunday 16:30, BBC1</strong></a></p><p>Cheslea took Liverpool to penalties in last season's final but the Blues<span> have lost five of their last six away matches against Manchester City (W1) in all competitions. Since the 2016-17 season when Pep Guardiola took charge of Man City for the first time, only Chelsea (27) have won more FA Cup games than the Citizens (24), but City knocked Chelsea out of the League Cup (2-0) in November and can do something similar here. Let's back that man <strong>Haaland to score</strong> on his cup debut.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back City, Haaland to score & under 3.5 goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.45</a></div><h2>Oxford United v Arsenal: Gunners class to tell late on</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/oxford-utd-v-arsenal/31946563"><strong>Oxford v Arsenal, Monday 20:00, ITV1</strong></a></p><p><span>Arsenal have only been eliminated in two of their last 26 FA Cup third round ties, although one of those was last season against Nottingham Forest. <strong>Arsenal have progressed from their last 13 FA Cup ties against sides from outside the top-two divisions of English football</strong> and it would be a major shock if the Premier League leaders slipped up against a team that lies 14th in League One. Away trips like these can be tricky, though, so we're going to have a bet on the hosts holding out until the break before the Gunners' class tells later on.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Arsenal -1 & Goals Score in Both Halves? 