Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

90th Minute Payout

Football Stats

Football Bet of the Day

The Daily Acca

FA Cup Sunday Tips: Bet Builders to back at 7/2 and 6/1

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes
Bruno is backed to assist or score in the Man Utd v Liverpool Bet Builder

There are two cracking FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday with Chelsea hosting Championship leaders Leicester and Liverpool going to Manchester United in the tie of the round. Get Bet Builder tips based on Opta stats for both matches...

  • Bruno backed in Man Utd 'Cupset' at 6/17.00

  • Red Devils to end rivals domestic treble bid

  • Chelsea to progress in 7/24.50 Bet Builder

    • 12:45 - Chelsea v Leicester

    Everyone remembers that Leicester beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final in 2021. The Foxes' fortunes have declined since then but they are odds-on on the Betfair Exchange to win promotion from the Championship this season back to the Premier League.

    It's fair to say Enzo Maresca has made a better impression as Leicester boss than Mauricio Pochettino has at Chelsea this season. Leicester could arguably do without the distraction of their Cup run.

    For Chelsea, this competition is one route to saving their season and potentially Pochettino's job. That motivation could get help them progress at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

    Mauricio Pochettino smile 1280.jpg

    Leicester have won just one of their last 13 away games against Chelsea in all competitions (D4 L8). Meanwhile, the west Londoners have won their last five FA Cup quarter-final ties, reaching the semi-final of the competition in five of the last seven campaigns. They also reached the final of this year's EFL Cup so know what it takes to reach Wembley.

    Chelsea conceded two goals against Leeds in the last round while Leicester have scored seven across their three Cup ties, including the decisive goal in their trip to Premier League Bournemouth in the last round. We will take both teams to score.

    Nicolas Jackson has scored in three consecutive matches, including in the last round of the FA Cup, so let's back him to continue that run.

    Back Chelsea, BTTS 'Yes' & Jackson to score @ around 7/24.50

    Bet here

    15:30 - Man Utd v Liverpool

    Manchester United should treat this match as an opportunity to ignite their topsy-turvy season and ruin Liverpool's bid to win a domestic treble. If the hosts come out fighting, they can win and make this a defining performance under Erik ten Hag. As 11/43.75 underdogs, we will back them to do exactly that.

    For what it is worth, the historical precedent is there with United winning 10 of the 14 FA Cup ties against their north west rivals so far. True, United have failed to score in six of their last nine meetings with Liverpool in all competitions. But United beat Liverpool here in the league last season and held them to a draw at Anfield earlier this term. When the teams met here in this competition in 2021, the hosts won 3-2.

    Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his last six FA Cup appearances for Manchester United, scoring five and assisting one, and could be the key man this Sunday, especially if United play without a recognized striker, as they did last weekend in the win against Everton.

    Back Man Utd, Over 2.5 goals & Fernandes to score or assist @ 6/17.00

    Bet here

    Now Read Man Utd v Liverpool: Huge 40/1 shot leads five big game Bet Builders

Recommended bets

Back Chelsea, BTTS 'Yes' & Jackson to score @ around 7/24.50

Back Man Utd, Over 2.5 goals & Fernandes to score or assist @ 6/17.00

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Manchester United v Liverpool: Back a tight game in near 5/1 Bet Builder

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v Leicester: Back Malo Gusto to deliver an assist at 9/2

  3. Football Betting Tips

    FA Cup on Betfair: Coventry and 2-3 Correct Score backed at 999/1 v Wolves

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Back southern derby to strike sparks

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League and FA Cup Opta Stats: Back 9/1 scorer tip and 4/1 Bet Builder

  6. Football Betting Tips

    Leeds United v Millwall: Back hosts to continue Championship title charge with EVS play

More English FA Cup