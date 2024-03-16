FA Cup Sunday Tips: Bet Builders to back at 7/2 and 6/1

Bruno backed in Man Utd 'Cupset' at 6/1 7.00

Red Devils to end rivals domestic treble bid

Chelsea to progress in 7/2 4.50 Bet Builder

Everyone remembers that Leicester beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final in 2021. The Foxes' fortunes have declined since then but they are odds-on on the Betfair Exchange to win promotion from the Championship this season back to the Premier League.

It's fair to say Enzo Maresca has made a better impression as Leicester boss than Mauricio Pochettino has at Chelsea this season. Leicester could arguably do without the distraction of their Cup run.

For Chelsea, this competition is one route to saving their season and potentially Pochettino's job. That motivation could get help them progress at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Leicester have won just one of their last 13 away games against Chelsea in all competitions (D4 L8). Meanwhile, the west Londoners have won their last five FA Cup quarter-final ties, reaching the semi-final of the competition in five of the last seven campaigns. They also reached the final of this year's EFL Cup so know what it takes to reach Wembley.

Chelsea conceded two goals against Leeds in the last round while Leicester have scored seven across their three Cup ties, including the decisive goal in their trip to Premier League Bournemouth in the last round. We will take both teams to score.

Nicolas Jackson has scored in three consecutive matches, including in the last round of the FA Cup, so let's back him to continue that run.

Back Chelsea, BTTS 'Yes' & Jackson to score @ around 7/24.50 Bet here

Manchester United should treat this match as an opportunity to ignite their topsy-turvy season and ruin Liverpool's bid to win a domestic treble. If the hosts come out fighting, they can win and make this a defining performance under Erik ten Hag. As 11/43.75 underdogs, we will back them to do exactly that.

For what it is worth, the historical precedent is there with United winning 10 of the 14 FA Cup ties against their north west rivals so far. True, United have failed to score in six of their last nine meetings with Liverpool in all competitions. But United beat Liverpool here in the league last season and held them to a draw at Anfield earlier this term. When the teams met here in this competition in 2021, the hosts won 3-2.

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his last six FA Cup appearances for Manchester United, scoring five and assisting one, and could be the key man this Sunday, especially if United play without a recognized striker, as they did last weekend in the win against Everton.