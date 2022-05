Liverpool are the favourites to win Saturday's FA Cup final when they take on Chelsea at Wembley.

The Reds are a touch over evens to win inside 90 minutes while the Blues are 3.7511/4 with the draw, that would take the match into extra-time, at 3.65 on the Exchange.

The latter price is interesting as all three matches between the sides this season - twice in the Premier League and in the League Cup final which ended 0-0 before Jurgen Klopp's men won an epic penalty shootout - have ended level.

In the outright winner market - where you can bet solely on which teams lifts the famous trophy - Liverpool are 1.68/13 and Chelsea 2.6613/8.

Liverpool's bid to win an historic quarduple was dented on Saturday by Tottenham who held them to a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The Reds are out to 18.017/1 to add the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to the League Cup they won back in March.

The FA Cup is the only major trophy to have eluded Klopp in his time at Liverpool.

Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Leicester in last year's FA Cup final, a match the west London Blues began as favourites.

Twelve months on, Chelsea's underdog status may suit Thomas Tuchel and the siege mentality he has fostered at Chelsea amid their recent difficulties owing to Roman Abramovich's ownership of the club.

The German set the bar high for himself by winning the Champions League in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

They were knocked out of that competition in the quarter-finals this year and their Premier League title challenge was over by Christmas.

Winning the FA Cup would give Tuchel a platform to build on for next season and mean he had managed to win a trophy in a season when the club has been beset by off the field problems, none which were of his own making.