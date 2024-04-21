Coventry v Man Utd: Back Sky Blues shots in 5/1 Bet Builder

Coventry v Man Utd

Sunday 21 April, 15:30 kick-off

Live on ITV 1

This could well be the season on the line for Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag with Champions League qualification gone and even a top eight finish far from secure due to their recent form.

Coventry City's Championship play-off hopes have been hit by three defeats in four so perhaps their looming second ever FA Cup semi-final has been on their minds.

Their only other semi-final went well, beating Leeds before edging Tottenham 3-2 in that memorable 1987 FA Cup final - coincidentally beating Man Utd en route as well.

There's no Brian Kilcline or Keith Houchen this time around, but the Sky Blues put out Wolves in the quarters and with 19 goals are the competition's top scorers - so even as 5/16.00 outsiders for victory they'll present a threat.

The Red Devils are chasing a record 22nd FA Cup final and first back-to-back finals for 19 years - and they usually take care of business against lower league sides with 50 wins from 52 ties.

Hoping to upset the overwhelming favourites at 4/111.36 is Man Utd legend Mark Robins - who infamously kept Alex Ferguson in a job before helping win the first trophy of his reign, also the FA Cup.

Utd should obviously have too much but with Ellis Simms, Haji Wright and company, Coventry have failed to score in just of their last 31 games - and against Ten Hag's they're more than capable of adding to that run.

Back Man Utd to win & both teams to score @ 8/52.60 Bet here

Sky Blues can shoot for profit

Man Utd dominate the markets in terms of goals and shots etc..But one to note is that Marcus Rashford has failed to score an FA Cup goal at Wembley in seven attempts.

Alejandro Garnacho will prove tough for Coventry to contain and is 15/82.88 as an anytime goalscorer - the same price as undoubted star man Bruno Fernandes.

The skipper has scored in five of his last seven so that 15/82.88 anytime scorer price looks pretty good in comparison - but for the ultra safe play we'll take the 5/61.84 on a Fernandes goal or assist for our Bet Builder.

And with Coventry huge outsiders but Man Utd leaking record numbers of shots this season, we'll take a couple of Sky Blues to take advantage and hit the target.

Ellis Simms has scored five goals in the last two rounds, including twice against Wolves when he hit the target three times from four attempts.

Back Simms at 8/111.73 to find the target just the once at Wembley.

Kasey Palmer has hit the target 21 times this season and in four of his last six games - including twice against Wolves in the last round.

After hitting the target at least once in four of five FA Cup ties in this run, we'll back him at 1/12.00 for 1+ shot on target here.