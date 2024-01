Gunners & goals the way to go

The standout tie from the third round pits Premier League title challengers Arsenal and Liverpool together in Sunday afternoon's big TV game at the Emirates.

The Gunners are the record 14-time winners while Jurgen Klopp's side won Liverpool's eighth FA Cup a couple of years ago, so it's a prestige tie, but we'll likely see some changes from the sides that drew 1-1 at Anfield a few weeks ago.

Mikel Arteta holds an advantage here even if his side are coming in after back-to-back defeats, with the Gunners have a 13-day break after this game he can basically go at full strength if he wants.

Klopp's Reds are 5/23.50 for an away win and have a Carabao Cup semi-final three days after this, have just lost Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo on international duty and saw Dominik Szoboszlai pick up a hamstring injury against Newcastle.

So it's more of a juggling act for the German, and even though he doesn't like to make too many changes, Harvey Elliott will likely replace Salah and we could even see Conor Bradley and recently re-called Owen Beck deployed as full-backs and Jarell Quansah at centre half.

Alexis Mac Allister should start in midfield after returning from injury and two of Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz will likely start up front so there'll still be plenty of quality.

But the Gunners should have a more settled line-up, playing at home with a point to prove so 5/61.84 on an Arsenal home win is actually a decent enough price to back.

Even with changes, Liverpool's strength will be in attack, and with 16 of their last 18 away games seeing both teams score, taking the 13/53.60 on Arsenal win and both teams to score looks to be the way to go.

Back Arsenal to win & both teams to score @ 13/53.60 Bet now

Go for Gakpo & Jesus in Bet Builder

A bit tougher going for the player specials but I think Gabriel Jesus and Cody Gakpo should play enough of a part to get their names in the goal involvement stats.

You fancy Gakpo to get play either in the middle or on the left, and he's had a decent return this season with eight goals and two assists so far.

He didn't put in the best display against Arsenal at Anfield so will have a point to prove here and at 5/23.50 for a goal or assist the Dutchman represents a touch of value.

As always with games like this though, it's one to check the team sheets and that also goes for Gabriel Jesus, who should play unless something is amiss physically.

Jesus is at the head of the goal or assist market at 11/102.11 but with seven goals and three assists and only Bukayo Saka ahead of him in goal involvements then he's worth backing.

The Brazilian is another with a little point to prove - he didn't start in the defeat at Fulham but had four shots, hitting the target once, in the league game at Anfield.

Back Jesus & Gakpo to score or assist @ 6/17.00 Bet now

Now read more FA Cup tips and previews here.