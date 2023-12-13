</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Funion-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Funion-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/brighton-v-marseille-thursday-europa-league-tips-back-mitoma-in-5-2-bet-builder-and-clinch-top-spot-in-group-b-131223-1260.html">Brighton v Marseille: Back Mitoma in 5/2 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/union-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html">Union Saint-Gilloise v Liverpool: Hosts can keep it close</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/wednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-chear-sheet-champions-league-and-more-121223-204.html">Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and more</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-11-8-and-3-1-thursday-bets-from-naas-and-newcastle-131223-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/8 and 3/1 Thursday bets from Naas and Newcastle</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-brendan-duke-has-three-big-priced-shouts-in-the-2024-brown-advisory-novices-c-121223-1290.html">Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Brendan Duke's 50/1 shout in 2024 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-look-forward-to-tremendous-banter-in-hexham-wednesday-double-131223-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Look forward to tremendous Banter in Hexham Wednesday double</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/">Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-this-weeks-mauritius-open-121223-204.html">Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for this week's Mauritius Open </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/mauritius-open-first-round-leader-tips-selections-from-40-1-to-100-1-121223-719.html">Mauritius Open First-Round Leader Tips: Selections from 40/1 to 100/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-back-209-1-and-339-1-outsiders-in-mauritius-121223-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Back 209/1 and 339/1 outsiders in Mauritius</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/south-africa-v-india-third-t20-tips-back-both-teams-for-big-runs-at-51-131223-194.html">South Africa v India Third T20 Tips: back both teams for big runs at 5/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/australia-v-pakistan-first-test-tips-pakistan-set-for-misery-in-perth-131223-194.html">Australia v Pakistan First Test Tips: Pakistan set for misery in Perth</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/west-indies-v-england-first-t20-tips-powerful-windies-underrated-again-121223-194.html">West Indies v England First T20: Powerful Windies underrated again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">World Darts</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured World Darts</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/ultimate-guide-to-the-world-darts-championship-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-051223-629.html">Ultimate Guide to the World Darts Championship 2024: Everything You Need to Know</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-luke-humphries-favourite-to-keep-his-cool-101223-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Luke Humphries favourite to keep his cool</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-the-final-most-predicted-should-be-mouthwatering-030123-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: The final most predicted should be mouthwatering</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More World Darts</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-betting-tips-and-predictions-sinner-beats-djokovic-but-zverev-may-be-value-at-12-1-151123-204.html">ATP Tour Finals: Sinner beats Djokovic but Zverev may be value at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-day-2-tips-in-form-bonzi-can-extend-lajovics-indoor-woe-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Day 2 Tips: In-form Bonzi can extend Lajovic's indoor woe</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-outright-tips-djokovic-the-man-to-beat-in-the-french-capital-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Outright Tips: Djokovic the man to beat in the French capital</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/betting-odds-and-analysis-on-rishi-sunaks-future-and-the-next-election-091223-171.html">Tory Crisis: Sunak is far from certain to survive until the election</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-odds-braverman-and-farage-contenders-to-succeed-sunak-in-2024-071223-204.html">Next Conservative Leader: Badenoch, Braverman and Farage contenders to succeed Sunak in 2024</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/2024-us-election-betting-odds-and-republican-primary-debate-preview-051223-171.html">Republican Primary Debate Preview: Could Nikki Haley take down Trump?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-14-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-game-previews-thursday-sunday-061223-1063.html">NFL Week 14 Tips: Back a TD double in Dallas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-13-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-291123-1063.html">NFL Week 13 Tips: Back Niners to win revenge bid in Philly</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-12-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-mond-241123-1063.html">NFL Week 12 Tips: Steelers a sound bet & a QB double in Philly</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/SalahYellow.220x124.jpeg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/KaneYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/624a78413f4f52d229af77249def44881749cfc5.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Union Saint-Gilloise v Liverpool: Hosts can keep it close</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-12-14">14 December 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Union Saint-Gilloise v Liverpool: Hosts can keep it close", "name": "Union Saint-Gilloise v Liverpool: Hosts can keep it close", "description": "Union Saint-Gilloise still need a win, while Liverpool are on easy street and already through to the last 16. Kevin Hatchard believes the hosts will give a g...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/union-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/union-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-14T10:19:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-13T20:27:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Union Saint-Gilloise still need a win, while Liverpool are on easy street and already through to the last 16. Kevin Hatchard believes the hosts will give a good account of themselves... USG can still qualify with win Liverpool have already won group Gakpo foul a feature of [2.2] Bet Builder Elliott in sparkling form Union Saint-Gilloise v LiverpoolThursday 14 December, 17:45Live on TNT Sports Union still in the mix There is a scenario that could see Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League, but it's a tall order. They need to win against tournament favourites Liverpool and then hope that Toulouse lose in Austria against LASK. Even then it might not be enough, as they have scored three fewer goals than the French side across the group stage so far. Union were in the title hunt until the final day of last season, and they continue to make big strides under the watchful guidance of Brighton owner Tony Bloom. Just as the Seagulls are seen as a club that employs the best practices, Union benefit from that expertise thanks to Bloom's involvement in the club. Union are currently six points clear at the top of the Belgian Pro League, leaving traditional powerhouses like Anderlecht and Club Brugge trailing in their wake. Union are formidable at their Stade Joseph Marien, and they have put together a seven-match winning streak on home soil. They have scored at least twice in all of those wins, and indeed Alexander Blessin's side haven't failed to find the net at home since a 1-0 defeat to Genk in mid-September. Considering how strong Union have been domestically, it's something of a surprise to see how they have struggled in this competition. They twice drew with Toulouse, were thrashed 3-0 in Austria by LASK, but beat the same opponents 2-1 in Belgium. At Anfield, Union SG were competitive but ultimately lost 2-0. Blessin has no fresh injury concerns, and is expected to field his strongest possible side. Liverpool ahead of schedule Given that they've effectively had to rebuild their midfield in just one transfer window, it's fair to say that Liverpool are in good shape. The Reds are top of the Premier League, four points ahead of the champions and their perennial foes Manchester City. They are in the quarter-finals of the League Cup and they have qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League as group winners with room to spare. That's not to say Jürgen Klopp's side is perfect, because it isn't, especially away from home. Saturday's fortunate win at Crystal Palace was a good example of how slowly the Reds sometimes start on their travels, a world away from their uber-consistent form at Anfield. They have won three of their last away games in all competitions, including disappointing displays at Luton Town and Toulouse. Klopp has selected strong line-ups through the group stage, but with nothing on the line here and a game against Manchester United on the horizon, it would be surprising to see a full-strength side deployed. Youngsters like Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah should feature, with Caoimhin Kelleher once again between the posts in place of Alisson. Harvey Elliott is pushing for a start after his heroics at Selhurst Park - the impressive 20-year-old scored a stunning late winner. Gakpo to take some punishment Union Saint-Gilloise have all the motivation here, and just as I did ahead of these sides' meetings at Anfield, I'm happy to back the Belgians +2 on the Handicap. I'll also throw in Over 8.5 Corners (there were 18 corners in the first meeting, and Union have to push forward for the win). I'll finish it off with one of our new markets here on the Betfair Sportsbook, and back Cody Gakpo to be fouled. The Dutchman has already been fouled 17 times in all competitions this season, and he's been fouled at least once in 10 of his last 12 appearances. That gives us a combined price of [6/5] on the Bet Builder. Back Union SG +2 Handicap, Over 8.5 Corners and Gakpo to be fouled at [6/5] Bet now Happy Harvey worth considering Harvey Elliott continues to be an important member of Liverpool's squad, and this seems like an ideal chance to give him a starting spot. What's notable about the 20-year-old is that he's an interesting hybrid between a midfielder and an attacking player, and he's starting to really rack up the shots. Elliott has had 33 shots in 20 appearances in all competitions, and in six of those games he's had at least three goal attempts. You could back an in-form and confident Elliott to have three shots or more at 13/8, or just to have at least one shot on target at 6/4. Elliott has had a shot on target in three of his last five appearances. Back Harvey Elliott to have 1+ shots on target at [6/4] Bet now Read Kev's preview of West Ham v Freiburg here! ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/85de350cadaf4a79a9a599d429f6682f3b2c9c74.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/85de350cadaf4a79a9a599d429f6682f3b2c9c74.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/85de350cadaf4a79a9a599d429f6682f3b2c9c74.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Kevin Hatchard", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin_hatchard" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/85de350cadaf4a79a9a599d429f6682f3b2c9c74.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/85de350cadaf4a79a9a599d429f6682f3b2c9c74.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/85de350cadaf4a79a9a599d429f6682f3b2c9c74.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/85de350cadaf4a79a9a599d429f6682f3b2c9c74.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Jurgen Klopp has led Liverpool to top spot in their UEL group</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Union%20Saint-Gilloise%20v%20Liverpool%3A%20Hosts%20can%20keep%20it%20close&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Funion-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Funion-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Funion-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Funion-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Funion-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html&text=Union%20Saint-Gilloise%20v%20Liverpool%3A%20Hosts%20can%20keep%20it%20close" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Union Saint-Gilloise still need a win, while Liverpool are on easy street and already through to the last 16. Kevin Hatchard believes the hosts will give a good account of themselves...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>USG can still qualify with win</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Liverpool have already won group</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D892024,7076458,17362712%26bsmId%3D924.385886037,924.387187758,924.387056275"><strong>Gakpo foul a feature of <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> Bet Builder</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D21415610%26bsmId%3D924.387055514"><strong>Elliott in sparkling form</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D892024,7076458,17362712%26bsmId%3D924.385886037,924.387187758,924.387056275"><strong>Union Saint-Gilloise v Liverpool</strong></a><br><strong>Thursday 14 December, 17:45</strong><br><strong>Live on TNT Sports</strong></p><h2><strong>Union still in the mix</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>There is a scenario that could see Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League, but it's a tall order. They need to win against tournament favourites Liverpool and then hope that Toulouse lose in Austria against LASK. Even then it might not be enough, as they have scored three fewer goals than the French side across the group stage so far.</p><p>Union were in the title hunt until the final day of last season, and they continue to make big strides under the watchful guidance of Brighton owner <strong>Tony Bloom</strong>.</p><p>Just as the Seagulls are seen as a club that employs the best practices, Union benefit from that expertise thanks to Bloom's involvement in the club. Union are currently six points clear at the top of the Belgian Pro League, leaving traditional powerhouses like Anderlecht and Club Brugge trailing in their wake.</p><p>Union are formidable at their Stade Joseph Marien, and they have put together a seven-match winning streak on home soil. They have scored at least twice in all of those wins, and indeed <strong>Alexander Blessin</strong>'s side haven't failed to find the net at home since a 1-0 defeat to Genk in mid-September.</p><p>Considering how strong Union have been domestically, it's something of a surprise to see how they have struggled in this competition. They twice drew with Toulouse, were thrashed 3-0 in Austria by LASK, but beat the same opponents 2-1 in Belgium. At Anfield, Union SG were competitive but ultimately lost 2-0.</p><p>Blessin has no fresh injury concerns, and is expected to field his strongest possible side.</p><h2><strong>Liverpool ahead of schedule</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Given that they've effectively had to rebuild their midfield in just one transfer window, it's fair to say that Liverpool are in good shape. The Reds are top of the Premier League, four points ahead of the champions and their perennial foes Manchester City. They are in the quarter-finals of the League Cup and they have qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League as group winners with room to spare.</p><p>That's not to say <strong>Jürgen Klopp</strong>'s side is perfect, because it isn't, especially away from home. Saturday's fortunate win at Crystal Palace was a good example of how slowly the Reds sometimes start on their travels, a world away from their uber-consistent form at Anfield. They have won three of their last away games in all competitions, including disappointing displays at Luton Town and Toulouse.</p><p>Klopp has selected strong line-ups through the group stage, but with nothing on the line here and a game against Manchester United on the horizon, it would be surprising to see a full-strength side deployed. Youngsters like Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah should feature, with Caoimhin Kelleher once again between the posts in place of Alisson. Harvey Elliott is pushing for a start after his heroics at Selhurst Park - the impressive 20-year-old scored a stunning late winner.</p><h2><strong>Gakpo to take some punishment</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Union Saint-Gilloise have all the motivation here, and just as I did ahead of these sides' meetings at Anfield, I'm happy to back the Belgians +2 on the Handicap. I'll also throw in Over 8.5 Corners (there were 18 corners in the first meeting, and Union have to push forward for the win).</p><p>I'll finish it off with one of our new markets here on the Betfair Sportsbook, and back Cody Gakpo to be fouled. The Dutchman has already been fouled 17 times in all competitions this season, and he's been fouled at least once in 10 of his last 12 appearances.</p><p>That gives us a combined price of <b class="inline_odds" title="2.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.20</span></b> on the <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D892024,7076458,17362712%26bsmId%3D924.385886037,924.387187758,924.387056275"><strong>Bet Builder.</strong></a></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Union SG +2 Handicap, Over 8.5 Corners and Gakpo to be fouled at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.20</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D892024,7076458,17362712%26bsmId%3D924.385886037,924.387187758,924.387056275" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Happy Harvey worth considering</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Harvey Elliott continues to be an important member of Liverpool's squad, and this seems like an ideal chance to give him a starting spot. What's notable about the 20-year-old is that he's an interesting hybrid between a midfielder and an attacking player, and he's starting to really rack up the shots.</p><p>Elliott has had 33 shots in 20 appearances in all competitions, and in six of those games he's had at least three goal attempts. You could back an in-form and confident Elliott to have three shots or more at 13/8, or just to have at least <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D21415610%26bsmId%3D924.387055514"><strong>one shot on target</strong></a> at 6/4. Elliott has had a shot on target in three of his last five appearances.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Harvey Elliott to have 1+ shots on target at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.50</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D21415610%26bsmId%3D924.387055514" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/west-ham-v-freiburg-europa-league-tips-jaded-hammers-to-fall-short-so-hit-the-exchange-131223-140.html"><strong>Read Kev's preview of West Ham v Freiburg here!</strong></a></h3><hr><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D892024,7076458,17362712%26bsmId%3D924.385886037,924.387187758,924.387056275">Back Union SG +2, Over 8.5 Corners and Gakpo to be fouled at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D21415610%26bsmId%3D924.387055514">Back Harvey Elliott to have a shot on target at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.50</span></b></a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Union%20Saint-Gilloise%20v%20Liverpool%3A%20Hosts%20can%20keep%20it%20close&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Funion-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Funion-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Funion-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Funion-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Funion-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html&text=Union%20Saint-Gilloise%20v%20Liverpool%3A%20Hosts%20can%20keep%20it%20close" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/brighton-v-marseille-thursday-europa-league-tips-back-mitoma-in-5-2-bet-builder-and-clinch-top-spot-in-group-b-131223-1260.html">Brighton v Marseille: Back Mitoma in 5/2 Bet Builder</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/8ee20ff2ac55dbb7089694722947d01ed697f528.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/8ee20ff2ac55dbb7089694722947d01ed697f528.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/backa-topola-v-west-ham-europa-league-tips---hammers-to-be-happy-in-serbia-291123-140.html">Backa Topola v West Ham: Hammers to be happy in Serbia</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/DavidMoyesSmile1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/DavidMoyesSmile1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/liverpool-v-lask-thursday-night-europa-league-tips---reds-to-progress-in-style-291123-140.html">Liverpool v LASK: Reds to progress in style</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/08/Luis Diaz Liverpool-thumb-1280x720-196434.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2023/08/Luis%20Diaz%20Liverpool-thumb-1280x720-196434.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/brighton-v-marseille-thursday-europa-league-tips-back-mitoma-in-5-2-bet-builder-and-clinch-top-spot-in-group-b-131223-1260.html">Brighton v Marseille: Back Mitoma in 5/2 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/union-saint-gilloise-v-liverpool-europa-league-tips---hosts-can-keep-it-close-131223-140.html">Union Saint-Gilloise v Liverpool: Hosts can keep it close</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/betfairs-12-pays-of-christmas-live-find-out-all-our-winners-here-90-pound-in-free-bets-131223-1171.html">Betfair's 12 Pays of Christmas LIVE: Day 1 winner announced despite Toon heartbreak</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/crvena-zvezda-v-man-city-champions-league-tips-back-a-foden-masterclass-with-9-1-bet-builder-121223-664.html">Crvena Zvezda v Man City: Back a Foden masterclass with 9/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/newcastle-v-milan-champions-league-tips-wilson-can-spark-7-1-bet-builder-111223-719.html">Newcastle v Milan Tips: Wilson can spark 7/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-rb-leipzig-v-young-boys-champions-league-betting-preview-best-bets-latest-odds-121223-1063.html">RB Leipzig v Young Boys: Back a 9/2 Bet Builder treble</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">More UEFA Europa League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1702534482" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply
GET STARTED
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
UEFA Europa League
Union Saint-Gilloise v Liverpool: Hosts can keep it close
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
World Darts
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Menu
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket