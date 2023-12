USG can still qualify with win

Liverpool have already won group

Union Saint-Gilloise v Liverpool

Thursday 14 December, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports

Union still in the mix

There is a scenario that could see Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League, but it's a tall order. They need to win against tournament favourites Liverpool and then hope that Toulouse lose in Austria against LASK. Even then it might not be enough, as they have scored three fewer goals than the French side across the group stage so far.

Union were in the title hunt until the final day of last season, and they continue to make big strides under the watchful guidance of Brighton owner Tony Bloom.

Just as the Seagulls are seen as a club that employs the best practices, Union benefit from that expertise thanks to Bloom's involvement in the club. Union are currently six points clear at the top of the Belgian Pro League, leaving traditional powerhouses like Anderlecht and Club Brugge trailing in their wake.

Union are formidable at their Stade Joseph Marien, and they have put together a seven-match winning streak on home soil. They have scored at least twice in all of those wins, and indeed Alexander Blessin's side haven't failed to find the net at home since a 1-0 defeat to Genk in mid-September.

Considering how strong Union have been domestically, it's something of a surprise to see how they have struggled in this competition. They twice drew with Toulouse, were thrashed 3-0 in Austria by LASK, but beat the same opponents 2-1 in Belgium. At Anfield, Union SG were competitive but ultimately lost 2-0.

Blessin has no fresh injury concerns, and is expected to field his strongest possible side.

Liverpool ahead of schedule

Given that they've effectively had to rebuild their midfield in just one transfer window, it's fair to say that Liverpool are in good shape. The Reds are top of the Premier League, four points ahead of the champions and their perennial foes Manchester City. They are in the quarter-finals of the League Cup and they have qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League as group winners with room to spare.

That's not to say Jürgen Klopp's side is perfect, because it isn't, especially away from home. Saturday's fortunate win at Crystal Palace was a good example of how slowly the Reds sometimes start on their travels, a world away from their uber-consistent form at Anfield. They have won three of their last away games in all competitions, including disappointing displays at Luton Town and Toulouse.

Klopp has selected strong line-ups through the group stage, but with nothing on the line here and a game against Manchester United on the horizon, it would be surprising to see a full-strength side deployed. Youngsters like Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah should feature, with Caoimhin Kelleher once again between the posts in place of Alisson. Harvey Elliott is pushing for a start after his heroics at Selhurst Park - the impressive 20-year-old scored a stunning late winner.

Gakpo to take some punishment

Union Saint-Gilloise have all the motivation here, and just as I did ahead of these sides' meetings at Anfield, I'm happy to back the Belgians +2 on the Handicap. I'll also throw in Over 8.5 Corners (there were 18 corners in the first meeting, and Union have to push forward for the win).

I'll finish it off with one of our new markets here on the Betfair Sportsbook, and back Cody Gakpo to be fouled. The Dutchman has already been fouled 17 times in all competitions this season, and he's been fouled at least once in 10 of his last 12 appearances.

That gives us a combined price of 6/52.20 on the Bet Builder.

Back Union SG +2 Handicap, Over 8.5 Corners and Gakpo to be fouled at 6/52.20 Bet now

Happy Harvey worth considering

Harvey Elliott continues to be an important member of Liverpool's squad, and this seems like an ideal chance to give him a starting spot. What's notable about the 20-year-old is that he's an interesting hybrid between a midfielder and an attacking player, and he's starting to really rack up the shots.

Elliott has had 33 shots in 20 appearances in all competitions, and in six of those games he's had at least three goal attempts. You could back an in-form and confident Elliott to have three shots or more at 13/8, or just to have at least one shot on target at 6/4. Elliott has had a shot on target in three of his last five appearances.