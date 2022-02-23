Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Europa League and more

Randers 5.59/2 v Leicester 1.664/6, the Draw 4.03/1

17:45

Live on BT Sport 3



Brendan Rodgers leads the betting in the next Premier League manager to leave market but securing his side's places in the next round of the Europa Conference League would give him something to build on.

Dan Fitch says: "It would take a disaster for Leicester to not progress, having won the first-leg 4-1. Yet given Leicester's erratic current form, you wouldn't bet against Randers causing some problems.

"Leicester have conceded in each of their last eight games and both teams to score is 1.768/11."

Real Sociedad 2.829/5 v RB Leipzig 2.6613/8, the Draw 3.55

17:45

Live on BT Sport Extra

Real Sociedad and RB Leipzig drew 2-2 in last week's first leg in the Europa League so the tie is well-poised as the action moves to San Sebsatian.

Kevin Hatchard says: "RB Leipzig are flying high under Tedesco, who has unlocked their attacking potential and provided more tactical nuance than Marsch's back-to-basics approach. They are winning games and scoring goals, while Real Sociedad have been on the slide for a while, although they twice led in Leipzig in the first leg's 2-2 draw.

"If I had to back a side to qualify, I'd go for Leipzig at 1.87. However, I'm taking another route, and I'll back the German side to score Over 1.5 Goals at 2.26. They have done that in their last eight competitive games, including against mighty Bayern in a 3-2 defeat. With the likes of Andre Silva, Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku in their forward line, Leipzig pack a punch.

"French forward Christopher Nkunku is in the form of his life, and I can't believe you can back him at 3.6 to score at any time. He scored twice in Berlin on Sunday, he found the net in the first leg, and he has scored in six of his last eight games. Overall, he has 22 goals in 33 matches in all competitions this season."

Arsenal 1.695/7 v Wolves 6.05/1, the Draw 3.953/1

19:45

Live on Amazon Prime

As the race for the European spots hots up Wolves travel to Arsenal for what our previewer expects to be a low scoring affair...

Ben Steele says: "This fixture was originally scheduled for December but Covid cases in both squads saw it moved to Thursday night and become the first of many games in hand the two clubs have on the top four.

"The key reason both sides are in a position to be chasing the Champions League places is, largely down to the strength of their defences. Bruno Lage's first year in charge at Wolves has been typified by an incredibly settled starting lineup. Eight players in Lage's squad have featured in at least 22 of Wolves' 24 league games with Max Kilman, captain Conor Coady and keeper Jose Sa forming a solid trio of ever-presents in defence.

"Lage's naturally defensive set up has been incredibly effective, despite being the third lowest scorers in the league his side are just six points off fourth placed Manchester United, thanks largely to the fact that only Manchester City have conceded fewer league goals.

"54% of all Wolves games this season have featured one goal or fewer, and we could be on for more of the same this week."

Rangers 4.216/5 v Dortmund 1.875/6, the Draw 4.3100/30

19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Rangers mustn't take anything for granted in their second leg against Dortmund but the Scottish Champions should make the next round.

Frank Monkhouse says: "Borussia Dortmund will emerge from the tunnel at Ibrox to a blue sea of noise. More than 50,000 fans will be against them on the night, all making their feelings crystal clear, and it'll be interesting to see how the players respond to that. It's not an atmosphere they would have experienced before.

"Dortmund must win this match, and they are expected to do just that with 1.76 available on the Betfair Exchange. Rangers don't need to win; they just need to avoid losing by three or more goals. That should ensure the hosts are defensive, aiming to hit on the break. Rangers are 4.5 to do the double with a draw 4.4.

"We were treated to a goal-fest last week, and more of the same is expected here. Looking through the stats, we note BVB have played four games this month, and those matches have produced a total of 22 goals. That's quite remarkable.

"Over 3.5 goals on Thursday looks worth a play at 2.2, or you can stick with both teams to score at 1.56. Rangers wanted it more in Germany and, with the capacity crowd, they should have enough of a cushion to squeeze through."

Napoli 2.942/1 v Barcelona 2.6213/8, the Draw 3.55

20:00

Live on BT Sports Extra

Serie A title challengers host Spanish giants in the tie of the round in Naples and our previewer is backing Xavi's men...

Kevin Hatchard says: "Barca were the better side last week, and although I successfully opposed them at odds-on, it was an uncomfortable watch for the closing stages. That lay was based on price, but these second-leg quotes seem more realistic. Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five games.

"We can back Barca Draw No Bet at 1.89, so if the game is drawn, our stake is returned, but an away win gives us a winner. Alternatively, you could back Barcelona to qualify at 1.87, which gives you the chance to win in extra-time or on penalties.

"Although his hat-trick goal was fortunate, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked razor-sharp at the Mestalla, and he's certainly worth considering in the To Score market at 2.5, with Ferran Torres a hefty 3.25."

Betis 2.0421/20 v Zenit 3.711/4, the Draw 3.9

20:00

Live on BT Sport

Betis won the first leg 3-2 in Russia last week and Kevin Hatchard is confident they'll prevail here as he recommends bets for four Europa League matches.

Kevin says: "Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini deserves massive credit for the coaching work he has done, and he has built a platform upon which the likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales can shine. Juanmi has rattled in 12 La Liga goals, and there have been fine attacking contributions from Willian Jose and Borja Iglesias.

"Zenit looked like a team short of match practice in the first leg, and they were particularly bad defensively in the early part of the match. They took just a point from their three away games in the Champions League group stage, and it's hard to see them turning a 3-2 deficit around.

"Betis welcome back the effervescent Fekir after suspension, and they have won their last four competitive games. I think they'll win this second leg, and I'm happy to back them to win at 2.12."