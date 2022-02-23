Europa Conference League Tips: Leicester to concede again

Glimt will go through

Bodo/Glimt 3.211/5 v Celtic 2.226/5; The Draw 4.1

Thursday 24 February, 17:45

Glimt won the first-leg 3-1 and it wasn't a fluke. So with home advantage, they look very underrated against Celtic. Back the hosts in the Double Chance market at 1.784/5.

Another win for PSV

Maccabi Tel Aviv 3.711/4 v PSV 2.01/1; The Draw 3.814/5

Thursday 24 February, 17:45

PSV have been in rich goalscoring form of late, scoring twelve times in their last three games in Holland. Yet they could only beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 at home, which means that they still need to put this tie to bed. Odds of 2.01/1 for a PSV win are worth backing.

Hosts will make sure they progress

Partizan Belgrade 1.981/1 v Sparta Prague 4.47/2; The Draw 3.412/5

Thursday 24 February, 17:45

Another team that won the first-leg of their tie 1-0 and are available at around evens, are Partizan Belgrade. Unlike PSV, they won the away leg. Back them to win at home at 1.981/1.

Both teams to score will land again

Qarabag 3.814/5 v Marseille 2.021/1; The Draw 3.412/5

Thursday 24 February, 17:45

Marseille have a decent advantage, with Dimitri Payet scoring right at the end of the home leg, to turn a narrow 2-1 victory, into a more comfortable 3-1 win. Qarabag really need to go for it now and both teams to score is 1.845/6.

Leicester keep conceding

Randers 5.59/2 v Leicester 1.625/8; The Draw 4.03/1

Thursday 24 February, 17:45

It would take a disaster for Leicester to not progress, having won the first-leg 4-1. Yet given Leicester's erratic current form, you wouldn't bet against Randers causing some problems. Leicester have conceded in each of their last eight games and both teams to score is 1.768/11.

PAOK struggling to score

PAOK 2.0621/20 v Midtjylland 4.216/5; The Draw 3.259/4

Thursday 24 February, 20:00

PAOK saw a long unbeaten run end in the first-leg, which Midtjylland won 1-0. The Greeks drew another blank at the weekend when they drew 0-0 at Aris. Midtjylland are 1.8910/11 to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Expect more goals

Slavia Prague 2.0621/20 v Fenerbahce 3.711/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Thursday 24 February, 20:00

The first match was a thriller, with Slavia gaining advantage in the first-leg with a 3-2 win. Considering that the two teams shared five goals in that game, both teams to score looks generously priced at 1.875/6.

Vitesse in poor form

Vitesse Arnhem 1.84/5 v Rapid Vienna 4.67/2; The Draw 3.711/4

Thursday 24 February, 20:00

It's hard to see why Vitesse are odds-on favourites here. They were 2-0 down within 15 minutes of the first-leg and despite Rapid Vienna having a man sent off after 65 minutes, could only pull one goal back. Vitesse are now without a win in six (D1 L5) and you can back the visitors to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market at 2.0621/20.