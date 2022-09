Sheriff 15.5 v Man Utd 1.241/4, the Draw 7.413/2

17:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Kevin Hatchard says: "Manchester United are playing catch-up, after a limp 1-0 home defeat to Real Sociedad last week. United boss Erik ten Hag made a number of changes to what had been a successful side, handing starts to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.

"The Red Devils struggled to create chances, generating just three shots on target. At the other end they were unfortunate, as the visitors were awarded an outrageous penalty for handball. In his first start for United, highly-decorated midfield ace Casemiro didn't exactly have his best game.

"Ten Hag must now decide whether to revert to a team closer to the one that overcame the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester City.

"Given that United didn't have a game at the weekend and that their forthcoming game against Leeds United has also been postponed, there is no reason why United's new coach shouldn't field his strongest available side.

"Anthony Martial is injured, while it remains to be seen whether Marcus Rashford will be 100% fit. Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez could return to the starting XI."

Midtjylland 3.953/1 v Lazio 2.01/1, the Draw 3.953/1

17:45

Live on BT Sport Extra

Kevin Hatchard says: "When Lazio are scoring goals, it naturally follows that Ciro Immobile will be on the scoresheet.

The Italian international has been a goal machine for the Biancocelesti since joining them in 2016, so much so that he is now the club's record scorer. Immobile has scored three goals in six Serie A games this term.

"Danish side Midtjylland made a losing start to the group stage, as they went down 1-0 in Austria against Sturm Graz, and they are struggling in Europe. They were thrashed 7-2 on aggregate by Benfica in the Champions League qualifiers, and they have leaked 20 goals across their last ten competitive games."

Gent 1.321/3 v Shamrock Rovers 12.5, the Draw 5.85/1

17:45

Live on BT Sport

Kevin Hatchard says: "Rovers were beaten 3-0 at Ludogorets and 4-0 at Ferencvaros, which is understandable given the higher class of opposition, but they have a chance of pushing Belgian outfit Gent a lot harder. The Buffaloes started their campaign in the Conference League with a goalless draw at Norwegian table-toppers Molde, and in the league they have won just four of their first eight matches.

"At the GHELAMCO Arena, Gent have won two of their four league games, and only one of those wins was by more than one goal. In the Europa League they were beaten home and away by Neil Lennon's Omonia Nicosia, and I think we can give Shamrock Rovers a goal-and-a-half start here at 1.96 on the Asian Handicap. We only lose if they lose by two goals or more."

Union St Gilloise 1.645/8 v Malmo 6.86/1, the Draw 4.03/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport Digital Exclusive

Andy Schooler says: "Hosts Union were the surprise champions of Belgium last season but they've struggled so far this term, falling well off the early pace domestically and blowing a 2-0 first-leg lead against Rangers as they crashed out of the Champions League.

"Their struggles have led to ill discipline too - they are rock bottom of the Jupiler League's fair-play table with 21 yellows and three reds in their eight games. They also saw seven cards across the two legs against Rangers.

"A look a Sweden's fair-play table shows Malmo doing just fine but dig deeper and you see why they can be expected to contribute to this game's card tally."