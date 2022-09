Zurich v Arsenal: Swiss to roll over for Gunners

Zurich 10.09/1 v Arsenal 1.331/3, the Draw 6.25/1

17:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Ben Steele says: "If we want a guide to how Arteta might fare in this competition, it's worth revisiting his last UEL campaign with the North London giants. Arsenal won five of their six group games in 2020, and then overcame Olympiakos and Slavia Prague in the knockout rounds, only to then fall to eventual winners Villarreal.

"Arteta's hand will be forced somewhat when it comes to team selection. Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are out, and they have been joined on the injury list by Emile Smith Rowe, who picked up a muscle problem at the weekend.

"Fabio Vieira and fellow new signing Marquinhos could be given the opportunity to shine, but it remains to be seen whether backup goalkeeper Matt Turner will be selected for this competition ahead of number one Aaron Ramsdale."

Manchester United v Real Sociedad: Back Basques to find the net

Man Utd 1.715/7 v Real Sociedad 5.69/2, the Draw 4.1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Kevin Hatchard says: "With ten Hag expected to make changes, it's difficult to know if United are able to maintain momentum here, especially if the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are rested. Consistency of selection has been a big part of United's recent progress.

"I'm not sure United's Match Odds market price of 1.684/6 is that attractive, but I do like the look of Both Teams To Score at 1.845/6. United have conceded at least one goal in four of their six games, and all of the expected changes could destabilise the side, allowing Real Sociedad's unpredictable set of forwards to do some damage.

"Cristiano Ronaldo excelled for United in the Champions League group stage last term, scoring six goals. Given a start here he should be able to get into scoring positions, and we can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back him to score and Over 1.5 Goals at evens."

Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise: Party time in Berlin

Union Berlin 1.635/8 v Union Saint-Gilloise 5.95/1, the Draw 4.57/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport Digital Exclusive

Kevin Hatchard says: "Union Saint-Gilloise surprised everyone last season by making a genuine push for the Belgian title, although they did then fall short of winning the championship, as they were edged out by the usually dominant Club Brugge. In the Champions League qualifiers they beat Rangers 2-0 in Belgium, but crumbled at Ibrox, losing 3-0 in the second leg.

"Union Berlin are on a high after beating Leipzig and drawing 1-1 with Bayern in their last two home matches, and the fact that this game will be at the Alte Föersterei instead of the cavernous Olympiastadion makes an enormous difference. I'll happily back the hosts -1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.01/1."

Ludogorets v Roma: Mourinho on the hunt

Ludogorets 6.86/1 v Roma 1.558/15, the Draw 4.67/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport 4

Kevin Hatchard says: "Jose Mourinho has already won the Europa League with Porto and Manchester United, and his Roma squad has shown it can cope with the hectic schedule a European competition brings. In Serie A, the Giallorossi had made a decent start until a 4-0 hammering at Udinese last time out. After that debacle, I expect to see a reaction.

"Ludogorets have completely dominated Bulgarian football in recent years, but I can't see the hosts laying a glove on Mourinho's men here. They were beaten home and away by Dinamo Zagreb in the UCL qualifiers, and they needed a 120th-minute penalty to see off Lithuanian side Zalgiris in the UEL qualifiers."