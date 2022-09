Zurich v Arsenal

Thursday 08 September, 17:45

Live on BT Sport

Zurich suffering title hangover

Zurich were described as the "Champions from nowhere" in the Swiss media, as they finished above perennial challengers Young Boys and Basel to win the league in convincing fashion last season. However, as is often the case with shock successes in football, it's hard to then keep a unit together.

Inspirational coach Andre Breitenreiter has departed for a well-earned crack at the Bundesliga in his native Germany, pocket rocket Wilfried Gnonto (who looked excellent for Italy in the Nations League) has gone to Leeds United and top scorer Assan Ceesay went to Lecce. In the Swiss Super League, Zurich have claimed just two points from seven matches, and they have conceded an eye-watering 16 goals in the process.

Zurich aren't even playing this game on home soil, as they have had to switch the contest to St.Gallen because their own stadium is being used for the Diamond League athletics event.

The game will instead be at the smaller Kybunpark, 80 kilometres from home. They will hope to continue some encouraging form in this competition - they saw off Linfield and Hearts in the qualifiers, having been knocked out of the Champions League by Azeri side Qarabag.

Gunners must absorb continental challenge

Arsenal fell just short of qualifying for the Champions League last term, and that was without any European entanglements whatsoever. The top four of the Premier League remains the goal, but now Gunners boss Mikel Arteta must cope with what he hopes will be a long run in Europe.

Signings like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have improved the starting XI, but acquisitions like Portuguese maestro Fabio Vieira are fascinating depth options who could truly come alive in this competition.

Arsenal won the first five games of their Premier League campaign, and there were encouraging signs in Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

If we want a guide to how Arteta might fare in this competition, it's worth revisiting his last UEL campaign with the North London giants. Arsenal won five of their six group games in 2020, and then overcame Olympiakos and Slavia Prague in the knockout rounds, only to then fall to eventual winners Villarreal.

Arteta's hand will be forced somewhat when it comes to team selection. Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are out, and they have been joined on the injury list by Emile Smith Rowe, who picked up a muscle problem at the weekend.

Fabio Vieira and fellow new signing Marquinhos could be given the opportunity to shine, but it remains to be seen whether backup goalkeeper Matt Turner will be selected for this competition ahead of number one Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal to make confident start

You can back Arsenal -1.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.845/6, and I think that's a fantastic price. Zurich have crumbled completely without Breitenreiter and Ceesay, and we can use their games against the best in Switzerland as a guide. FCZ lost 4-0 at home to Young Boys and 4-2 against Basel. Even if Arsenal make a number of changes here, they should still have a strong enough side to do serious damage, and this is effectively a neutral venue.

Fab Fabio worth considering

I don't think Arsenal fans have had a chance to properly appreciate what a good player Fabio Vieira is yet. The former Porto star delivered six goals and 14 assists in last season's Primeira Liga, as he helped the Dragons to top the table. If he starts here, the 22-year-old is worth backing on the Sportsbook to score or assist at 2.35/4. If you want to boost that price that further, you could double it up with an Arsenal win on the Bet Builder at 2.526/4.