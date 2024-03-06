Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Czech out the attacking power

Sparta unbeaten in last 15 home games

Klopp must be aware of City test on horizon

Sparta Prague v Liverpool

Thursday 07 March, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports

Sparta full of hope for famous clash

These are heady days for Sparta Prague fans. Last season, new coach Brian Priske led the capital club to their first league title for nine years. This term, Sparta are four points clear at the top of the league standings (they drew 0-0 with title rivals Slavia Prague at the weekend) and they are still in the Czech Cup (they secured a dramatic 3-2 win at Slavia in the last round).

Former Portsmouth defender Priske is used to exceeding expectations. In his native Denmark he led Midtjylland to the Superliga title, and he then guided them to the group stage of the Champions League, coming through numerous rounds of qualifying to do it.

Priske has energised the Sparta crowd, and there is something Klopp-esque about the emotional connection he seems to have built up. It was certainly in evidence in the last round, as Sparta recovered from a 3-2 first-leg defeat to thrash Turkish champions Galatasaray 4-1.

Sparta have put together a 15-match unbeaten run at home. In the group stage, they drew 0-0 with group winners Rangers and they won 2-1 against Real Betis.

Their last defeat on home soil was all the way back in August, as they lost a penalty shootout to Copenhagen in the Champions League qualifiers after a 3-3 draw. Their last home defeat inside 90 minutes was back in May against Viktoria Plzen.

There is cleverness and skill up front with the likes of Jan Kuchta, Lukas Haraslin and Veljko Birmancevic, Ladislav Krejci and Asger Sorensen are solid defenders, while midfielder Lukas Sadilek is good with and without the ball.

Centre-back Filip Panak is a doubt after limping out of the game against Slavia at half-time, while Krejci, Birmancevic and Matej Rynes are all back from suspension.

Relentless Reds still on track for quadruple

Regardless of the refereeing controversy at the City Ground, Liverpool's last-gasp win at Nottingham Forest was yet another example of their incredible capacity to keep fighting until the end of each and every game.

Despite a crippling injury list that has robbed them of players in every single department of the team, Liverpool have won the League Cup, have progressed to the FA Cup quarter-finals and have stayed top of the league despite huge pressure from Arsenal and Manchester City.

Darwin Nunez's dramatic late header on Saturday snatched Liverpool's sixth straight win in all competitions, and they have genuine momentum ahead of Sunday's huge clash with title rivals Manchester City. The challenge now for Reds boss Jürgen Klopp is to work out who to play in Prague and who to keep fresh for the visit of Pep Guardiola's champions to Anfield.

Alisson, Joel Matip, Thiago, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch are all definitely out. Mohamed Salah could return, but may be rested for the City game, while Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai should get starts after returning from injury.

BTTS the way to back Sparta

Given Sparta's home form and the likelihood of a heavily rotated Liverpool side, I can't back the away side in the Match Odds market at 1.981/1, but nor do I dare oppose the Reds bearing in mind their miraculous recent results.

Instead, I'll combine BTTS with the Liverpool goalkeeper to make two saves, which gives us a combined price of 2.021/1 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.

Although Liverpool have kept three straight clean sheets, they have given up several good chances in each of those matches, and backup keeper Caiomhin Kelleher has had to be on outstanding form.

Sparta put six goals past Galatasaray over two legs in the previous round, and I think they can score here. BTTS has paid out in eight of Liverpool's last ten matches, and four of their six UEL games this term.

As for the saves from Kelleher (Alisson is still injured), I don't think it's unreasonable to suggest he'll have a couple of saves to make. He had two to make against Forest, Chelsea had nine shots on target in the League Cup final, and Kelleher made four saves against Southampton in the FA Cup. Even in the recent 4-1 win at Brentford, Liverpool still gave up six shots on target.