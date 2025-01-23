Manchester United v Rangers: Battle of Britain could be close

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!

Manchester United v Rangers

Thursday 23 January, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

Amorim trying to shock listless United

After Sunday's abject 3-1 home defeat to Brighton, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was on the warpath. He damaged a TV in the dressing room, and in his press conference he described this group of players as perhaps being the worst team in the club's history.

The Portuguese coach's dismay was based largely on United's lack of positional discipline against the Seagulls, and the defeat has left the Red Devils closer to the relegation zone than the European places. Even more galling was the fact that United have performed well recently at Anfield against Liverpool and at the Emirates against Arsenal, and yet at Old Trafford they are consistently underperforming.

Amorim led Sporting to league glory last term, but he admits his poor results with United must have dismayed fans, and that he is performing even worse than predecessor Erik ten Hag. However, there are clear indicators that United are going to stick with Amorim in the long term. The club have allowed Amorim to sideline Marcus Rashford, while Alejandro Garnacho - hitherto a key attacking player - is being hawked around Europe as United look to raise funds.

The Europa League may be an avenue to glory this term, and perhaps just as importantly a route into the Champions League. United have won three and drawn three of their six league phase matches, and with no Champions League dropouts to come this season, there is actually scope for the Manchester giants to have a deep run in the competition.

That said, United's current status as joint-UEL favourites on the Betfair Exchange is wild, especially given their current form. In a few months' time with one or two signings to fit Amorim's system, maybe the picture is different. However, if this current United played Athletic Club or Eintracht Frankfurt over two legs, they would lose.

Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are all out. Altay Bayindir was excellent in the FA Cup recently against Arsenal, and he is likely to come in for out-of-form keeper Andre Onana.

Rangers have found solace in UEL tilt

When you're 13 points behind bitter rivals Celtic in the "title race", you need comfort elsewhere, and Philippe Clement's side have shone in the Europa League. They have been particularly impressive on their travels, winning at Malmo and running riot in a 4-1 win at Nice. They also managed a creditable 1-1 draw at Olympiakos.

That all means that a top-eight spot isn't out of the question, and a win at Old Trafford would be a huge boost. Domestic form is a concern - Rangers have won just three of their last 13 away matches in the Scottish Premiership - but they seem to raise their game in this competition.

Striker Hamza Igamane seems to love this tournament. The Moroccan youth international has netted four goals in four UEL appearances, including a brace in that eye-catching victory at Nice. I'm mildly surprised to see how well Vaclav Cenry has done in Glasgow - he had a few highlights at Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga, but it was largely an underwhelming spell. Cerny has bagged 12 goals across the Premiership and the Europa League.

Mohamed Diomande is suspended here, while Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Tom Lawrence and John Souttar are all carrying injuries.

Rangers can at least be competitive

Any clash between an English club and a Scottish side will generate huge interest, and this is a fascinating clash which neither side can afford to take lightly. Given Rangers' display on the road in this tournament, I'm happy to back them +1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.84/5.

United would have to win by two goals for the bet to lose, and they have lost four of their last five home games. The exception was a scraped 3-1 win over rock-bottom Southampton. You never quite know which United will turn up, but I think Rangers can pose a threat.

Recommended Bet Back Rangers +1.5 on the Asian Handicap EXC 1.8

Fired-up Fernandes can strike

One of the players who seems like he can thrive under Amorim's guidance is his fellow Portuguese Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder has netted in four of his last 10 appearances, including the game against Brighton. He takes penalties, free-kicks and has been a big part of what Amorim has tried to do in attack.

Fernandes has taken aim at himself and his teammates recently, accusing the squad of lacking belief and bravery. He can be quite a fiery and petulant character, so I'll back him to score and be shown a card here on the Bet Builder at 9.517/2. Fernandes has been booked in three of his last seven games, and he was sent off at Wolves.