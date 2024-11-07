Manchester United v PAOK: Fernandes can shine, but no clean sheet for hosts
Manchester United are waiting for their new manager to arrive, and waiting for their first win in the Europa League. Kevin Hatchard expects goals at Old Trafford.
-
United still leaking plenty of goals
-
PAOK have scored in every away game
-
BTTS and Ugarte foul gives you odds-against play
-
Fernandes in scoring form
Manchester United v PAOK
Thursday 07 November, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports
United in limbo as they await their saviour
Manchester United have made a bold and smart move recruiting Sporting coach Ruben Amorim (you can read a full profile of United's new boss here), but he doesn't arrive until the international break, so for now Ruud van Nistelrooy has the coaching reins. The caretaker has done a decent job, masterminding a 5-2 win over Leicester City in the League Cup before overseeing a creditable 1-1 draw at home to in-form Chelsea.
However, there is no magic wand, and when Amorim arrives he will have to somehow improve the behaviour and the habits of a squad that lacks confidence and tactical rigour. We might truly never know why Erik ten Hag's reign at Old Trafford collapsed so spectacularly after a bright start, but there are too many players drifting through games, and too many relying on moments of individual brilliance.
It's those shortcomings that have left United languishing in 13th spot in the Premier League, and in the Europa League they have drawn all three of their games, having led in all three. Twente, Porto and Fenerbahce have all taken a point from games with the Red Devils, and all have scored against them. United are currently inside the qualification zone for the knockout phase, but only just.
Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Antony, Mason Mount and Harry Maguire are all still sidelined.
Greek champions struggling to recapture the magic
In a league that's been largely dominated for decades by capital club Olympiakos, it was really quite something for Thessaloniki side PAOK to come through and be crowned champions of Greece last season. Razvan Lucescu's side (the coach is the son of legendary Romanian boss Mircea Lucescu) stormed to victory in the final weeks of last term, beating all of their title rivals to clinch the championship.
While PAOK have been able to maintain their impressive domestic form - they are only a point behind leaders and local rivals Aris - they are struggling in the Europa League. A 3-1 defeat at Turkish champions Galatasaray was understandable, but a 1-0 home defeat to Romanians FCSB was less so. On Matchday Three, PAOK had to come from behind to draw 2-2 with Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen.
At least Lucescu can generally rely on his team's firepower. PAOK have scored in 17 of their 20 games this term in all competitions, including all ten of their away matches. The goals tend to be shared around, and there is depth in the attacking unit, with Fyodor Chalov, Kiril Despodov, Tarik Tissoudali, Andrija Zivkovic and Brazilian veteran Taison all potential goalscorers.
Both teams can find the net
There's little to suggest that van Nistelrooy has made United any tougher to beat or more disciplined defensively in his short time in charge, and although players will want to try and impress the incoming Amorim, old habits die hard. United have managed just two clean sheets in their last ten games, and the last of those was a month ago against Aston Villa.
Both teams have scored in all three of United's UEL games, and given PAOK's ability to consistently score on the road, I'm quite surprised to see Both Teams To Score priced here at a generous 20/23 on the Sportsbook. We can boost that to 2.021/1 by throwing a Manuel Ugarte foul into a Bet Builder - Ugarte committed an extraordinary six fouls against Chelsea on Sunday, and he's committed at least one foul in his last six starts.
Fernandes motivated to shine
Like new manager Amorim, Bruno Fernandes made the journey from Sporting's Jose Alvalade Stadium to Old Trafford, but the pair never worked together in Lisbon. Fernandes could thrive in Amorim's system, but he will have to be willing to adapt to what the new manager wants.
Fernandes has certainly caught the eye since ten Hag's departure. He netted a brace against Leicester and converted a penalty against Chelsea. He has been taking plenty of shots recently - firing in 34 goal attempts across his last 11 club appearances.
You could back Fernandes to have four shots or more here at evens on the Sportsbook, something he has done in eight of his games this term for club and country, but I'll simply back him to score at the chunkier price of 8/52.60.
Recommended bets
