Man Utd v Lyon: Back big game Bruno Fernandes to score at 13/8

Man Utd fancied to qualify for semi-finals

Lyon struggled to create big moments in first leg

When United need someone, Bruno Fernandes is the man

Will Bruno Fernandes make the difference?

Man Utd v Lyon

Thursday, 20:00

Naturally, one of the best places to start when assessing this clash is the first leg.

United did lots right and they were moments away from a gigantic result. Up until Rayan Cherki's stoppage time leveller, United had restricted Lyon to very little in the way of high probability chances.

The opening goal was a howler from Andre Onana from an attempted cross whilst before that Cherki goal, Lyon had only created 0.93 worth of expected goals. They eye-test backed that up as Ruben Amorim's team look composed and comfortable in possession and the way they managed to stifle a very dangerous attacking team in Lyon does bode well for this return leg.

The markets agree that United are in a good position to make the last four. You can get 4/111.36 on Amorim's side keeping their season alive and progressing whilst Lyon are 16/54.20 to qualify.

United may look a little skinny based on their woeful attacking numbers, especially in the Premier League. They've scored just 17 goals in their last 16 games in the league. However, they are on a run of just one loss in their last 22 Europa League games and managed to swat aside Real Sociedad by scoring four goals at Old Trafford in the second leg.

I'd be leaning towards United getting the job done here but such has been their inconsistency and struggles in front of their own fans, it is a price I'm happy leave alone.

Bruno backed to land knockout punch

The one constant shining light for United, when all others around him are sinking, is Bruno Fernandes, especially in 2025. The skipper is the heartbeat of this side, providing a genuine world-class threat to what can be a stale side in terms of their attacking process. He's grabbed 16 goal involvements this calendar year in his last 21 starts. Where would United be without him?

Fernandes said after the weekend defeat at Newcastle: "We lack being more fearless, being braver."

Be more like Bruno was the message in other words - and a player of his stature, arrogance and one in such great current form must be considered in such a huge game for Manchester United.

Of those aforementioned 16 goal involvements, 10 were goals. Fernandes is United's best finisher - yes, perhaps the competition isn't strong, with the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho very raw, but Fernandes still is underrated by many onlookers.

In a game where United's plan in forward areas will be to get Fernandes into goalscoring positions, the 13/82.63 dangled on the Betfair Sportsbook for the Portuguese maestro to score should be snapped up.