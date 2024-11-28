Manchester United v Bodo Glimt: Fernandes to inspire home win for Amorim

Manchester United v Bodo Glimt

Thursday 28 November, 20:00

Amorim clear on the scale of his task

After Sunday's 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town, a game that could have ended in defeat had it not been for an outstanding goalkeeping display from Andre Onana, new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim reflected upon the performance and made it clear that he has a mountain of work to get through if he is to restore the Red Devils to where they want to be.

Amorim is not looking for quick fixes or sticking plasters, and while there will be a certain amount of pragmatism while he keeps the team afloat, he'll be trying to get his philosophy across to the players.

This will be a lengthy and at times frustrating process.

However, United's current position in the Europa League requires them to produce positive results, and produce them quickly. They are unbeaten in the competition, but they are three points off the top eight.

Avoiding the playoff round would be a big boost, not least because it would give former Sporting boss Amorim extra time on the training ground while the teams in ninth down to 24th battle for the chance to take on the top eight.

There were one or two surprises in Amorim's first selection at Portman Road. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen were paired in midfield, while Manuel Ugarte only a sub and Kobbie Mainoo left on the bench for the whole game. Amad Diallo was used as a wing-back, with Noussair Mazraoui a wide centre-back.

Ugarte and Mainoo could start in midfield here, with Luke Shaw hoping for more game time as he builds up his fitness. Marcus Rashford spearheaded the attack at Portman Road, but Rasmus Hojlund may get his chance to shine in this one.

Norwegian sensations on course for more glory

They've done it the hard way, but Kjetil Knutsen's Bodo Glimt look set to win another league title, as they are top of the Eliteserien with just one round of matches left. A 2-0 win at Odd, coupled with Brann's 2-1 defeat at Molde, put Bodo Glimt back on top at a vital moment.

A home win against Lillestrom on Sunday will guarantee a third league crown for Knutsen's team, so this is a big week.

Bodo Glimt have caused some real upsets in Europe in recent years, but most of their best work has been down on the edge of the Arctic Circle. They have lost five of their last nine away games in the Champions League, and in the Europa League they have lost three of their last six.

Bodo Glimt are actually a point ahead of Manchester United in the standings, but their overall form in all competitions is a concern.

The Norwegian table-toppers have won just four of their last 11 competitive matches, and they have conceded ten goals across their last five outings.

At least key players like Jens Petter Hauge and Patrick Berg are fit, although Samuel Burakovsky, Daniel Bassi, Gaute Vetti and Syver Skeide have all been sidelined.

Ugarte to throw his weight around in United win

Amorim knows all about the destructive power of Manuel Ugarte in midfield, having worked with him at Sporting. Ugarte was a tackling machine then, and the Uruguayan still is now. He has been fouled and has committed a foul in the same game in his last four starts for club and country, and if you include the summer's Copa America, that's happened in 11 of his 17 starts for Uruguay and United.

Although United are still a work in progress under Amorim, I think they'll have enough quality to defeat a Bodo Glimt team that's out of form and that has a distractingly enormous league game coming up in a few days.

We can back United to win and Ugarte to foul and be fouled at evens on the Sportbook's Bet Builder.

Recommended Bet Back Manchester United to win, Ugarte to be fouled and commit a foul SBK 1/1

Fernandes to start thriving under compatriot

Bruno Fernandes had left Sporting for Old Trafford by the time Amorim arrived, but there's every reason to think the Portuguese international will blossom in one of the two roles behind the central striker.

At Sporting, Pedro Goncalves (or Pote as he is otherwise known) scored plenty of goals from that position for Amorim, and I think Fernandes can do something similar.

Fernandes in a chunky 8/52.60 to score here, he is on penalties, and he has scored four goals across his last five appearances. All four of those goals have come at Old Trafford.