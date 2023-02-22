</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fmanchester-united-v-barcelona-tips-back-rashfords-odds-and-let-us-profit-from-him-again-and-again-210223-140.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fmanchester-united-v-barcelona-tips-back-rashfords-odds-and-let-us-profit-from-him-again-and-again-210223-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/rb-leipzig-v-man-city-champions-league-tips-haaland-to-score-but-draw-appeals-200223-719.html">RB Leipzig v Man City Tips: Back Haaland to score but draw appeals</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/inter-milan-v-porto-champions-league-tips-back-lautaro-martinez-to-bring-his-shooting-boots-210223-1063.html">Inter Milan v Porto: Back Martinez to bring his shooting boots</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/man-utd-outright-odds-and-title-betting-red-devils-were-backed-at-2500-1-for-quadruple-200223-204.html">What will Man Utd win? <ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-02-22">22 February 2023</time></li>
<li>3:00 min read</li>
</ul> "datePublished": "2023-02-22T12:47:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-22T12:47:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/rashford-man-utd-thumb-1280x720-176134.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "After picking up two winners from two selections in the first leg, Kevin Hatchard's back with two more picks, this time at odds-against. Rashford on stunning form in 2023 United's recent home form is outstanding Barca without Pedri and Gavi Manchester United v BarcelonaThursday 23 February, 20:00Live on BT Sport 2 Rashford leading Red Devils' charge The renaissance of Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford is one of the great feel-good stories of the season. A young man who played through injury far too often and had to deal with monumental amounts of abuse has fought through it all, while still maintaining his laudable commitment to charity. He is a credit to his club and his nation, and while Erik ten Hag deserves huge credit for building a platform for him, it's Rashford who deserves the lion's share of the praise. Rashford has rattled in 27 goals in 41 games for club and country this season, and since the World Cup he has scored in 14 of his 17 matches for United. While some of the Ballon d'Or talk may be a little over the top, these are elite numbers, and his non-penalty goals per 90 and non-penalty xG per 90 numbers in the last year are right up there with the best in the business. Rashford is the standard bearer, but he leads a squad bursting with confidence. Despite some chaotic initial work in the transfer market, United did eventually get their act together in the summer, and ten Hag has worked hard to improve existing talent like Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and indeed Rashford. Jadon Sancho being converted into a dangerous number 10 looks like the next reclamation project. The sulky spectre of Cristiano Ronaldo no longer hovers over Old Trafford, and Ten Hag has enjoyed an authority that predecessors Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick were never provided with. Indeed, Rangnick's appointment was the nadir - one of European football's sharpest operators was reduced to the role of supply teacher, as disgruntled players relentlessly leaked poison to the media. United are in a cup final on Sunday, they are very much part of the Premier League title race, and ten Hag will be determined to win the Europa League too. United have won 13 of their last 17 games in all competitions, and have won 14 of their last 15 at Old Trafford. Their only defeat of 2023 was a last-gasp loss at Premier League leaders Arsenal. Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez are available after suspension, while Casemiro is well rested after his Premier League ban. Antony and Anthony Martial are carrying knocks, while Jadon Sancho is pushing for a start after encouraging displays recently. Barca without their young guns Although Barcelona spent heavily in the summer to supercharge their revival under Xavi, young midfielders Pedri and Gavi remain some of the main drivers behind the team's success. Pedri is one of the most gifted players of his generation, while Gavi is a bundle of energy and aggression. Both will be missing for Thursday's second leg, and that is an enormous setback. Gavi is suspended, and Pedri is injured. Barca went into the first leg against United with an outstanding defensive record, but they simply couldn't contain Marcus Rashford, who scored one goal and forced an own goal for the other in a 2-2 draw. The Catalan side's domestic dominance continued at the weekend, as they beat Cadiz 2-0. They are now eight points clear of old foes Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. Robert Lewandowski scored in that routine win over Cadiz, and his move from Bayern has been a huge success. The Pole has netted 15 goals in La Liga, and he scored a further five in the Champions League group stage. Had he been a bit more clinical against his old side Bayern, Barca might not have dropped into the Europa League at all. Ousmane Dembele continues to struggle with injury, so expect Raphinha to operate down the right-hand side of the Barca attack. Midfield veteran Sergio Busquets will almost certainly start after recovering from injury. United can secure statement win There's no getting away from the fact that Barcelona have improved markedly under Xavi, but they were made to look somewhat ordinary by United last week, and the absence of Gavi and Pedri could prove a crucial factor here. It's also worth bearing in mind that Barca's excellent domestic defensive record has been enhanced by an outstanding season from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. I expect United to create plenty of chances here, and there are two ways you can play this. You can either back the hosts to win the second leg inside 90 minutes at [2.4], or use the Bet Builder to back United to qualify and both Rashford and Lewandowski to have a shot on target at [3.15]. Back Man Utd to qualify and both Rashford &amp; Lewandowski to have 1+ shots on target @ 3.15 Both strikers hit the target last week. Rashford price to find the net is great value In the weekend's Manchester United v Leicester preview I backed Marcus Rashford to score at a hefty [2.5], and the price is even better here at [2.86]. The Manchester-born striker is in the form of his life, so I'll back him to find the net again. Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford continues to bang in the goals for Manchester United href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/man-utd-v-barcelona/32114784">United's recent home form is outstanding</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Barca without Pedri and Gavi</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210145547">Manchester United v Barcelona</a></strong><br><strong>Thursday 23 February, 20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 2</strong></p><h2>Rashford leading Red Devils' charge</h2><p></p><p>The renaissance of Manchester United and England striker <strong>Marcus Rashford</strong> is one of the great feel-good stories of the season.</p><p>A young man who played through injury far too often and had to deal with monumental amounts of abuse has fought through it all, while still maintaining his laudable commitment to charity.</p><p>He is a credit to his club and his nation, and while <strong>Erik ten Hag</strong> deserves huge credit for building a platform for him, it's Rashford who deserves the lion's share of the praise.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Rashford has rattled in 27 goals in 41 games for club and country this season, and since the World Cup he has scored in 14 of his 17 matches for United. </strong></p> </blockquote><p>While some of the <strong>Ballon d'Or </strong>talk may be a little over the top, these are elite numbers, and his non-penalty goals per 90 and non-penalty xG per 90 numbers in the last year are right up there with the best in the business.</p><p>Rashford is the standard bearer, but he leads a squad bursting with confidence. Despite some chaotic initial work in the transfer market, United did eventually get their act together in the summer, and ten Hag has worked hard to improve existing talent like <strong>Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw</strong> and indeed Rashford.</p><p><strong>Jadon Sancho</strong> being converted into a dangerous number 10 looks like the next reclamation project.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Erik Ten Hag close up 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46-thumb-1280x720-177504.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>The sulky spectre of <strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong> no longer hovers over Old Trafford, and Ten Hag has enjoyed an authority that predecessors<strong> Ole Gunnar Solskjaer</strong> and Ralf Rangnick were never provided with.</p><p>Indeed, Rangnick's appointment was the nadir - one of European football's sharpest operators was reduced to the role of supply teacher, as disgruntled players relentlessly leaked poison to the media.</p><p>United are in a cup final on Sunday, they are very much part of the Premier League title race, and ten Hag will be determined to win the Europa League too. United have <strong>won 13 of their last 17 games</strong> in all competitions, and have won 14 of their last 15 at Old Trafford. Their only defeat of 2023 was a last-gasp loss at Premier League leaders Arsenal.</p><p>Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez are available after suspension, while <strong>Casemiro</strong> is well rested after his Premier League ban. Antony and Anthony Martial are carrying knocks, while Jadon Sancho is pushing for a start after encouraging displays recently.</p><h2>Barca without their young guns</h2><p></p><p>Although Barcelona spent heavily in the summer to supercharge their revival under Xavi, young midfielders <strong>Pedri and Gavi</strong> remain some of the main drivers behind the team's success.</p><p>Pedri is one of the most <strong>gifted players of his generation</strong>, while Gavi is a bundle of energy and aggression. Both will be missing for Thursday's second leg, and that is an enormous setback. <strong>Gavi is suspended, and Pedri is injured.</strong></p><p>Barca went into the first leg against United with an outstanding defensive record, but they simply couldn't contain Marcus Rashford, who scored one goal and forced an own goal for the other in a 2-2 draw.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>The Catalan side's domestic dominance continued at the weekend, as they beat Cadiz 2-0. They are now eight points clear of old foes Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.</strong></p> </blockquote><p><strong>Robert Lewandowski</strong> scored in that routine win over Cadiz, and his move from Bayern has been a huge success. The Pole has netted 15 goals in La Liga, and he scored a further five in the Champions League group stage.</p><p>Had he been a bit more clinical against his old side Bayern, Barca might not have dropped into the Europa League at all.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lewandowski%20Barca.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Lewandowski Barca.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/09/Lewandowski%20Barca-thumb-2560x1440-164227.600x338.jpg" width="2560" height="1440" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p><strong>Ousmane Dembele</strong> continues to struggle with injury, so expect <strong>Raphinha</strong> to operate down the right-hand side of the Barca attack. Midfield veteran <strong>Sergio Busquets</strong> will almost certainly start after recovering from injury.</p><h2>United can secure statement win</h2><p></p><p>There's no getting away from the fact that Barcelona have improved markedly under <strong>Xavi</strong>, but they were made to look somewhat ordinary by United last week, and the absence of Gavi and Pedri could prove a crucial factor here.</p><p>It's also worth bearing in mind that Barca's excellent domestic defensive record has been enhanced by an outstanding season from goalkeeper <strong>Marc-Andre ter Stegen.</strong></p><p>I expect United to create plenty of chances here, and there are two ways you can play this. You can either back the hosts <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210145547">to win the second leg</a></strong> inside 90 minutes at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b>, or use the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/man-utd-v-barcelona/32114784">Bet Builder</a></strong> to back United to qualify and both Rashford and Lewandowski to have a shot on target at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Man Utd to qualify and both Rashford & Lewandowski to have 1+ shots on target @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/man-utd-v-barcelona/32114784" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.15</a></div><p>Both strikers hit the target last week.</p><h2>Rashford price to find the net is great value</h2><p></p><p>In the weekend's <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united-v-leicester-city-tips-magic-marcus-in-the-groove-and-part-of-betfair-bet-builder-170223-140.html">Manchester United v Leicester preview</a></strong> I backed Marcus Rashford to score at a hefty <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>, and the price is even better <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210145593">here</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b>. The Manchester-born striker is in the form of his life, so I'll back him to find the net again.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rashford to score once more @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/man-utd-v-barcelona/32114784" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.86</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on Football Accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can earn a £2 free bet when you place £10 on football accas or Bet Builders. Europa League Tips: Seven bets to back for seven games on Thursday 