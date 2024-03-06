Freiburg v West Ham: Grifo to shine in lively clash

West Ham won 2-1 at Freiburg in the group stage

Freiburg have shown grit and determination

It's fair to say that Freiburg are a club that plays the role of underdogs exceptionally well, and they have developed a recent knack of recovering from situations where they appeared doomed.

In their last three home games alone, Christian Streich's battlers have recovered from a deficit three times to draw 3-3 with Eintracht Frankfurt, they have scored a stoppage-time leveller to force extra time against Lens in the UEL playoff round (they went on to win in extra time), and they have stymied Bayern Munich with a stunning late volley to force a 2-2 draw.

It's worth remembering that it's a miracle to be seeing Freiburg in the Europa League at all. This is the first time in their history that they have qualified for European competition in back-to-back seasons, they have never won a major trophy, and just a few years ago they had dropped into the second tier of German football.

Inspirational coach Streich was Freiburg's youth coach at one stage, and he has always been willing and able to promote young talent. Goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, winger Noah Weisshaupt, midfielders Yannik Keitel and Merlin Röhl and full-back Kilian Sildilia are all either academy graduates or players that were signed as youngsters and developed. Veterans Christian Günter (who scored a stunner against Bayern on Friday night) and Nicolas Höfler first came through the academy.

However, it's worth considering that not all is well in the Black Forest. Freiburg haven't won any of their last six league games, and in the group stage of the UEL they lost home and away to West Ham.

There have also been plenty of injury problems in defence - centre-back Matthias Ginter has been irked by an Achilles tendon issue, Philipp Lienhart has only just returned after groin surgery, and the aforementioned Günter broke his arm twice and needed treatment for a serious infection.

Moyes riding the storm

While West Ham fans doubtless have a legitimate complaint about the staid and unadventurous style of manager David Moyes, the Glaswegian tactician also has good reason to remind them that this is a purple patch for the claret and blues. The Hammers won the Europa Conference League last term, their first major trophy since 1980, and they are just two points off the Premier League's top six.

Moyes' hand has been strengthened by the recent return of star midfielder Lucas Paqueta, after the Brazilian missed nearly two months of action with injury. It's no coincidence that the Hammers have won both games since his recovery, a 4-2 win over Brentford and a 3-1 success at Everton.

Admittedly, the Goodison Park win was only secured because of Everton's startling profligacy in front of goal and a man-of-the-match performance from goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

West Ham won five of their six group-stage matches in this competition, including a 2-1 win in Freiburg and a 2-0 success over the same opponents at the London Stadium. However, their recent away displays haven't generally been encouraging - the Hammers have lost five of their last eight on the road, including a dismal FA Cup defeat at Bristol City.

Maxwel Cornet is struggling with a thigh injury, while Moyes must decide whether to stick with in-form goalkeeper Areola, or restore veteran Lukasz Fabianski to the starting XI.

Neither defence can be trusted

Freiburg's defensive issues have been exacerbated by injuries to key players, and they have leaked 20 goals across their last nine competitive outings. West Ham have fared little better, conceding 18 goals in the last eight competitive games.

On that basis I like the look of backing BTTS at 1.768/11.

Grifo to give grief to Hammers defence

Freiburg's Italian international winger Vincenzo Grifo has been one of the best set-piece takers in the Bundesliga for years. He has scored 11 goals and set up nine across the Bundesliga and the Europa League this season, and last term it was 17 goals and six assists.

I'll back Grifo to score or assist on the Sportsbook at 11/102.11. Freiburg have scored 14 goals from dead-ball situations in the league this term, and Grifo is also an expert penalty taker. If you look at the Bundesliga Chance Creation stats - you'll see that Grifo is in the top 12 when it comes to chances created per 90.