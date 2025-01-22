Football Accumulator Tips: Back Europa League Thursday four-fold at 4-1

Leg 1 - Back Porto to beat Olympiakos @ 1/2 1.50

Porto enter this fixture on a slightly ropey run of form leaving them without a win in their last three games, but Joao Tavares' side have the opportunity to get back on track against an Olympiakos side who have struggled to find momentum on the road in the Europa League this season.

Porto are a very tough side to beat at home, despite their poor run of form of late, all three of those losses have come in away fixtures. Porto have won all nine of their home games in the league this campaign, scoring 25 goals in the process and only conceding two. They're unbeaten in their three games at home in the Europa League this term, winning two and drawing one.

Olympiakos have struggled to find momentum on the road in Europe this season with just one win from their three assignments, more worryingly for Jose Luis Mendilibar - his side have scored just once in these three games and struggled to create chances. Porto have the superior firepower here namely through Samu Aghehowa who has scored five goals across his six Europa League appearances this season. Despite their recent run of poor form, they should have too much for an Olympiakos side who are quite blunt on the road.

Leg 2 - Back Lazio to beat Real Sociedad @ 11/10 2.11

Lazio are setting the pace in this year's Europa League, Marco Baroni's side currently sit top of the 36 team league having won five of their six games in the competition this season, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three.

Their home form is particularly impressive with just one loss across domestic and European games this season. Of their 13 home games this season, Lazio have come out on top in eight, claiming notable victories over Nice, Porto and Napoli this term. Real Sociedad have been steady without being spectacular in the Europa League this season, they've struggled for consistency on the road with just one win from their three away assignments.

It will be a tight encounter with both sides having the ability to dictate proceedings, but Lazio have the ingredients to edge the result with a formidable home record. Lazio have only lost 2 of their last 9 games across all competitions, these were against Serie A title chases Inter and local rivals Roma.

Leg 3 - Back Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Ferencvaros @ 1/2 1.50

Eintracht Frankfurt are enjoying a solid season with Dino Toppmoller's side currently sitting third in the Bundesliga and on course to secure a Champions League finish this campaign. The departure of Omar Marmoush to Man City will come as a blow, but Frankfurt have plenty of attacking threats to step up in his absence.

Frankfurt have been as strong in the Europa League as they have been domestically. The Germans sit fifth in the table just three points off pace setters Athletic Club and Lazio. They've only lost one of their six games in the competition, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Ferencvaros will fancy their chances of making a play-off spot with the Hungarian side currently sitting 16th in the league table, but with plenty of chasing clubs just a point or two behind. They've struggled against some of the better sides in the competition with their three wins coming against Malmo, Dynamo Kyiv and Nice who all sit in the bottom third of the table. Ferencvaros can be competitive but should fall just short of the quality of the better sides in the competition.

Frankfurt have won their last three games which includes a victory over Champions League side Borussia Dortmund. They should have enough quality to pick up all three points in this encounter, even with the departure of their star forward.

Leg 4 - Back Ajax to beat RFS @ 3/10 1.30

Ajax travel to a struggling RFS side who currently sit 34th in the Europa League table and are yet to win a game in this year's competition. Ajax have improved massively under Francesco Farioli this season after a disastrous campaign last term which saw them finish fifth in the Eredivise. They are currently 11th in the Europa League table and three points here could see them move into the automatic progression to the round of 16 spots.

RFS lost their last two Europa League games against Maccabi Tel Aviv and PAOK which took place before the winter break last year. They will struggle for match sharpness against an Ajax side who claimed an important 2-0 win over Heerenveen last time out, keeping them within touching distance of Eredivisie leaders PSV.

Ajax should have far too much quality for an RFS side who are yet to claim a victory in the Europa League this season. They should find motivation by knowing a victory over their opponents can help consolidate their position in the upper reaches of the table with a tough test against Galatasaray to follow.

Recommended Bet Back Ajax, Frankfurt, Porto ad Lazio SBK 4/1

Get the best European football betting predictions for this week at Andy's Bet Club. As well as expert tips and predictions, you can use my free betting tools to aid your football punting, don't miss out on my famous football cheat sheets.