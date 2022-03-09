Europa League Tips: Back goals in Barca v Gala with chaos in Catalunya

Barca can put on a show

Barcelona v Galatasaray

Thursday 10 March, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

Whisper it quietly, but Barcelona might just be on the up. Xavi has settled nicely into his role as head coach, and he is delivering some exciting football and consistently positive results. The Catalan giants are up to third in the La Liga standings after the weekend's dramatic comeback win at Elche, a game won by a Kevin Pressman-style penalty (look it up, kids) from Memphis.

However, while Xavi now has an embarrassment of riches in attack (a sign that football still doesn't take financial problems seriously), he hasn't yet been able to tighten things up at the back. Both teams have scored in 13 of Barcelona's last 16 games. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen still looks well short of his best, and there are often lapses in concentration from his outfield colleagues. The goal conceded against Elche was a good example, as Pedri needlessly coughed up possession.

So, can Galatasaray score a goal here? Well, their new coach Domenec Torrent certainly wants to play in an attractive, attacking style. Gala have scored 10 goals across their last five league matches, but the bad news is that they've leaked 10 in the same period. Gala are 12th in the Turkish Super Lig standings, remarkably just eight points above the dropzone. Torrent knows the scale of the challenge he faces on Thursday, as he was once Pep Guardiola's assistant at Barcelona.

You could back Both Teams To Score here at 2.35/4, but instead I'll go for Over 3.5 Goals at 2.186/5. I think Gala can contribute to a highly entertaining game, but Barca's quality and depth in attack (they had Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Memphis on the bench at the weekend) will probably make the difference in the end.

Clement to take another step

Braga v Monaco

Thursday March 10, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

While it's been a frustrating campaign for Monaco, littered with poor results that ultimately cost coach Niko Kovac his job, there could still be a happy ending. The team has had something of a positive bounce since former Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement was installed, and although a penalty shootout defeat to Nantes in the Coupe de France semi-finals was a hammer blow, a Champions League spot through the league isn't out of reach.

In the Europa League, Monaco topped a tough group that included PSV and Real Sociedad, and the weekend's 1-0 win at Marseille shows what they are capable of. They have only lost two of their last nine Ligue 1 games, so they are in decent shape.

Braga needed penalties to see off Sheriff Tiraspol in the playoff round, and they have only won three of their last six home games in all competitions. They have drawn against Santa Clara and Boavista in their last two matches, and Carlos Carvalhal is struggling to find the kind of spark needed to compete at this level. In six of their last 14 UEL campaigns, Braga have either fallen at the first or second knockout hurdle, and this feels like the inevitable moment where they get outclassed.

Monaco were unbeaten on the road in the group stage, and I'll back them Draw No Bet here at 1.910/11.

Seville showdown might be cagey

Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday 09 March, 17:45

Live on BT Sport

At heart, Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner is a pragmatist. He built last season's Champions League qualification at Wolfsburg upon solid defensive foundations, and since he left, the Volkswagen-backed club has floundered. In an ideal world, the Austrian would have done the same thing in Frankfurt, but the individual personnel isn't perhaps as good, and his players have been slow to adapt to his football teachings.

With Bundesliga safety all but secured, Glasner can fully focus on the Europa League, and I expect him to be cautious at the Benito Villamarin.

Betis have had some really draining games recently. They progressed to the final of the Copa del Rey in dramatic fashion, as Borja Iglesias' last-gasp goal saw off Rayo Vallecano. They lost the Seville derby (locals don't call it El Gran Derbi) 2-1 at the Sanchez Pizjuan and at the weekend they were ultimately beaten 3-1 by Atletico Madrid in a pivotal game in the top-four race.

The hosts have their creative talents all available, with Juanmi, Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir expected to start. That said, there may be a bit of fatigue and caution here, just as there was in big cup games at home to Zenit and Rayo. Frankfurt scored four goals against hapless Hertha Berlin at the weekend, but they had failed to score in three straight games before that.

I'll go for No in the Both Teams To Score market here at 2.3811/8. That has paid out in six of Frankfurt's last 10 competitive matches.

Defences won't enjoy the Dragao

Porto v Lyon

Wednesday 09 March, 17:45

Live on BT Sport

Despite the loss of lavishly talented winger Luis Diaz to Liverpool, Porto are flying. They outlasted Lazio in a surprisingly goal-filled tie in the playoff round, they are heading for the Primeira Liga title, and they won at Sporting in the first leg of their Taca de Portugal semi-final. In their last 18 competitive matches, they have won 15 and drawn three.

Lyon have had a largely disappointing season under Peter Bosz, but they did dominate their group in this competition, and recent wins over Nice and Lyon were a reminder of what Boszball can deliver.

With Moussa Dembele, Lucas Paqueta, Romain Faivre and Karl Toko-Ekambi in the side, Lyon can certainly contribute to an exciting game here. Both legs of Porto's tie against Lazio were a lot more open than expected, and this could go the same way. I'll back Over 2.5 Goals at 1.84/5.