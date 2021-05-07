Europa League Odds: United strong favourites to beat Villarreal in final

Manchester United are the favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the Europa League after making it through to the final where they'll play Villarreal.

The teams will meet in Gdansk on 26 May and bettors make United 1.855/6 to overcome their Spanish opponents who are 5.04/1.

Those odds are for winning inside 90 minutes but United have long been favourites in the tournament outright winner market and are 1.4640/85 there now with Villarreal available at 3.185/40.

The Gdansk showdown will be United's first final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the manager was delighted to end their run of losing four semis in a row. That said, they lost the second leg 3-2 in Roma but ran out 8-5 victors on aggregate.

Striker Edinson Cavani continued his rich vein of form, scoring a brace in Rome to follow the couple of goals he scored at Old Trafford in the first leg.

Winning the Europa League, and finishing second in the Premier League, would amount to another season of progress for the Red Devils under the Norwegian.

United must not underestimate Villarreal though. They beat Arsenal 2-1 in Spain then held out for a 0-0 draw at the Emirates last night to reach what will be for their manager Unai Emery a fifth final in this competition. He won three of them with Sevilla.