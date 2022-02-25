Premier League Tips

Europa League Betting: Barcelona outright favourites as West Ham draw Sevilla

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
West Ham manager David Moyes
Moyes' men face a tough tie against Sevilla

Europa League draw for the last-16 gives British club tough ties as West Ham get Sevilla while Rangers will take on Red Star Belgrade. Max Liu has the latest on the betting...

"Sevilla are rated as one of the leading contenders for the Europa League and are 6.25/1 in the outright betting."

West Ham United are 13.012/1 to win the Europa League after the draw for the last-16 landed them with a tough tie against Sevilla.

The Spanish club, who sit second in the La Liga, are rated as one of the leading contenders for the Europa League and are 6.25/1 in the outright betting.

The only club shorter than Sevilla are Barcelona 4.67/2, the tournament favourites who came through their second round tie against Napoli.

xavi-barcelona.jpg

The Catalan giants, who will take on Galatasaray in the last-16, are unlikely to challenge for the Spanish title and the Europa League could give Xavi a good shot at winning his first piece of silverware as Barca manager.

Gio's Gers face tough trip to Belgrade

Rangers' reward for coming through the round of 32 by beating Borussia Dortmund is a tie against Red Star Belgrade.

The Serbian capital is an intimidating place for visiting teams so Rangers will hope to give themselves an advantage in the first leg at Ibrox.

Rangers are 25.024/1 to win the Europa League.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig will play Spartak Moscow and it is unclear where the second leg of that tie will be played because Spartak cannot play at home due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The first legs will be played on 10 March with the second legs on 17 March and we'll have previews for all the big ties.

Europa League Last-16

Rangers v Crvena Zvezda

SC Braga v AS Monaco

FC Porto v Lyon

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla v West Ham

Barcelona v Galatasaray

RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow

Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt

