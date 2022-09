It was an extraordinary Thursday night of football for one punter who won more than £10k after wagering just £10.

The bettor was celebrating after their supreme six-fold came in thanks in part to West Ham's 3-2 win over Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers lead 3-1 at half-time but a second-half goal for the Danish side, and some easing off from David Moyes' men, made than one a bit of a nailbiter.

The punter kept their bet slip consistent, backing a winner in the match odds and both teams to score for all six legs.

A Thursday night this punter will never forget...



£10,105 from a tenner. pic.twitter.com/FmOZC76AUu -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 16, 2022

That was a shrewd move as Lech Poznan beat Austria Wien 4-1, also in the ECL, and Real Betis edged Lodgrets 3-2 in the only Europa League match that our punter bet on.

They also picked winner in German side Koln's 4-2 win over Slovacko and Dutch team AZ Alkmaar's 4-1 thumping of Vaduz.

Finally, Unai Emery's Villarreal beat H. Beer Sheeva 2-1 in Israel.

If these matches are anything to go by then Thursday is goal night this season, as teams from all over the continent show it's not just the Champions League that boasts top class action and drama.

Our lucky punter certainly made the most of it.