Jose Mourinho's Roma are favourites to win the inaugural Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord on Wednesday.

The Portuguese loves nothing more than lifting a trophy and, having won the Champions League twice (with Porto and Inter Milan) and the Europa League twice (with Porto and Manchester United), he's desperate for his Italian side to triumph.

Feyenoord will be no pushovers though. They came through a semi-final against Marseille and showed in their 0-0 draw in the second leg in the south of France that they can be disciplined opponents.

Roma's semi-final was similarly tight, as they drew 1-1 with Leicester at the King Power Stadium in the first leg, before Tammy Abraham scored the only goal in the second leg in Rome.

Abraham is 6/4 on the Sportsbook to score any time in the final while under 2.5 goals is 5/6.

In the both teams to score betting 'Yes' is 8/11 while 'No' is 11/10.

UEFA title would crown Mourinho's first season

Mourinho was appointed at Roma last summer after being sacked by Tottenham in April 2021. Prior to that, he was dismissed by Manchester United in 2018.

His reputation has taken a kicking in the past five years or so but Italy looked an ideal place for him to rebuild. He enjoyed some of his greatest triumphs there in his stint at Inter from 2008-2010 and his tactics are arguably better suited to Serie A than the Premier League.

The campaign started well with eight wins in his first 10 games before Roma's form took a nosedive. They lost 6-1 to Norwegian side Bodo Glimt in the Europa Conference League group stage (the played the same side again in the knockout rounds and, after losing the away league, prevailed 4-0 in the Italian capital).

Roma's form picked up in January and they went on an impressive run that put them in top four contention. In the end, they finished sixth in Serie A and signed off on Friday night with a 3-0 win at Torino.