Euro 2024: Spain become new favourites while Gakpo still fancied for Golden Boot

It's impossible to argue with Spain being the 7/42.75 favourites to win Euro 2024 after their impressive displays to date. True, they needed extra time to get the better of Germany but that game was never going to be a walk in the park against the tournament hosts.

Luis de la Fuente's men have effectively won five out of five games at Euro 2024 (W4, D1 in regulation play) scoring 11 goals in the process, and you sense that if they were in the other half of the draw and due to play Netherlands next, they'd be 5/42.25 not 7/42.75!

However, it's England in that side of the draw and Gareth Southgate's men are 9/43.25 second favourites to lift the trophy.

The Three Lions have won just one of their five games in regulation play - a 1-0 win over Serbia - and they've scored just five goals all tournament.

France - 11/43.75 third favourites - have been even less impressive than England. Les Bleus have scored just three goals in Germany, one a penalty and the other two being own goals!

Netherlands complete the quartet of teams remaining, and they're the 9/25.50 outsiders of the party.

Current Standings:

3 - Cody Gakpo

3 - Jamal Musiala

3 - Georges Mikautadze

3 - Ivan Schranz

2 - Jude Bellingham

2 - Harry Kane

2 - Donyell Malen

2 - Dani Olmo

2 - Fabian Ruiz

Selected Others

1 - Kylian Mbappe

1 - Alvaro Morata

1 - Memphis Depay

1 - Bukayo Saka

*un-bolded players are no longer at tournament but could still share the Golden Boot

Dutch striker Cody Gakpo is the 7/52.40 favourite to win the Golden Boot, though be warned, if you take that price now believing he can win this market without scoring another goal, then should three goals be good enough to win the award then there will be at least a four-way tie.

This means that your pay-out will be significantly reduced because of dead-heat rules.

So effectively if you fancy Gakpo to win the Golden Boot then you're hoping that he scores at least one more goal and that any of the players still at the tournament on two goals don't score at least two more (or three more for those on one goal).

Harry Kane is the second favourite at 5/16.00 and will be in a great position should he score in the semi-final against Netherlands and England progress to the final.

But the same can be said about Spain's Dani Olmo - who is very likely to start against France with Pedri an injury doubt - and Jude Bellingham. Those two can be backed at 15/28.50 and 12/113.00 respectively.

Of those on one goal, Kylian Mbappe is the shortest-price player in the market at 16/117.00, while England's Player of the Match against Switzerland, Bukayo Saka, is all the way out at 33/134.00.

Spain will beat England in the Euro 2024 according to the Betfair Sportsbook's Straight Forecast market.

You can back 1. Spain/2. England at 4/15.00, while for Spain to win the tournament by beating Netherlands in the final you can get a price of 9/25.50.

The first combination involving England winning Euro 2024 is priced at 11/26.50 (1. England/2. Spain) while if you fancy the Three Lions to beat France to the trophy you can back 1. England/2. France at 6/17.00.

Both scenarios involving the Dutch side to win Euro 2024 - by beating either Spain or France in the final - are the outsiders in a tightly-knit market at 17/29.50.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is the third favourite at 11/26.50 to win the UEFA Player of the Tournament, and he's a strong favourite at 4/61.67 to win the Young Player version.

The 16-year-old has been superb for Spain so far, and with his side playing some excellent football and being fancied to reach the final, then there's every chance that the youngster can win both awards.

Favourite to win the main aware is Cody Gakpo at 7/24.50 alongside Spain's Rodri at the same price, but for the former to win it you'd have to think Netherlands would need to get past England in Wednesday's semi-final.

Also prominent in both markets is Jude Bellingham - 11/26.50 for main award, 3/14.00 for Young Player - but with some below par performances recently the it's likely that Three Lions would have to make the final with the Real Madrid star shining in order for him to win one of the two awards.

